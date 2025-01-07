Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged? What we know so far

Zendaya and Tom Holland are allegedly engaged. According to insiders, the Spider-Man actor proposed to Zendaya at a private Christmas party. Yesterday (Jan 06) Zendaya proudly flaunted her sparkling diamond ring at the 82nd Golden Globes, sparking speculations.

Actors Zendaya, 28, and Tom Holland, 28, are engaged. According to TMZ, the pair became engaged during an intimate family gathering over the holidays. According to sources close to the pair, Tom proposed to Zendaya in an intimate setting at one of her family homes in the United States, between Christmas and New Year's.

Although the pair have kept their romance private, Zendaya proudly displayed her glittering diamond ring at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, fuelling suspicion.

As images and videos of Zendaya's appearance circulated online, admirers were quick to remark and comment quickly noticed and Although the engagement claims are unsubstantiated, it's also possible that Zendaya was merely displaying the ring, given her work as an ambassador for various premium companies, including Bulgari.

Zendaya and Tom Holland initially met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Four years later, they were captured kissing in front of cameras at an event. They later went public with their romance. Zendaya and Tom Holland will co-star in Christopher Nolan's film Odyssey.

