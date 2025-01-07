Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged? What we know so far

Zendaya and Tom Holland are allegedly engaged. According to insiders, the Spider-Man actor proposed to Zendaya at a private Christmas party. Yesterday (Jan 06) Zendaya proudly flaunted her sparkling diamond ring at the 82nd Golden Globes, sparking speculations.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 9:45 AM IST

Actors Zendaya, 28, and Tom Holland, 28, are engaged. According to TMZ, the pair became engaged during an intimate family gathering over the holidays. According to sources close to the pair, Tom proposed to Zendaya in an intimate setting at one of her family homes in the United States, between Christmas and New Year's.

article_image2

Although the pair have kept their romance private, Zendaya proudly displayed her glittering diamond ring at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, fuelling suspicion.

article_image3

As images and videos of Zendaya's appearance circulated online, admirers were quick to remark and comment quickly noticed and Although the engagement claims are unsubstantiated, it's also possible that Zendaya was merely displaying the ring, given her work as an ambassador for various premium companies, including Bulgari.

article_image4

Zendaya and Tom Holland initially met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Four years later, they were captured kissing in front of cameras at an event. They later went public with their romance. Zendaya and Tom Holland will co-star in Christopher Nolan's film Odyssey. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images NTI

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on ATG

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to high octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out NTI

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to celebrate global cinema from Jan 15-19; check full schedule snt

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to celebrate global cinema from Jan 15-19; check full schedule

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS]

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95 RBA

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95

BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more RBA

BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history NTI

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon