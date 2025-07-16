- Home
Yuvvraaj to Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif Movies That Failed to Impress at the Box Office
Check out 10 of Katrina Kaif's biggest Bollywood box office flops, from Yuvvraaj to Thugs of Hindostan. See which films missed the mark and why.
Zero
The 2018 film Zero, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, underperformed and flopped, earning only ₹90.28 crore.
Thugs of Hindostan
The 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, also flopped, earning ₹151.19 crore.
Jagga Jasoos
The 2017 film Jagga Jasoos, starring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, flopped badly, earning only ₹54.16 crore.
Baar Baar Dekho
The 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, proved to be a disaster, earning only ₹31.24 crore.
Phantom
The 2015 film Phantom, starring Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan, proved to be a disaster, earning only ₹54.19 crore.
Tees Maar Khan
Released in 2010, Tees Maar Khan proved to be a disaster, earning only ₹6.23 crore.
Yuvvraaj
The 2008 film Yuvvraaj, starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, bombed at the box office, earning only ₹16.89 crore.
Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
The 2006 film Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, starring Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, and Bipasha Basu, earned only ₹14.13 crore.
Boom
Katrina Kaif's 2003 Bollywood debut, Boom, flopped badly, earning only ₹6.23 crore.