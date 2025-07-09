English

Katrina Kaif’s top makeup tips every young girl should follow

lifestyle Jul 09 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Instagram
Never Ignore Highlighter

Katrina Kaif's minimal yet glam makeup looks are perfect for beginners. Discover her top 5 easy tips for achieving a natural, everyday makeup routine with ease.

Image credits: instagram
Always Define Your Eyes

According to Katrina, kajal and kohl-rimmed eyes never go out of style. For a smudge-proof finish, apply a slightly dark eyeshadow. It instantly makes the eyes more expressive.

Image credits: Instagram
Light Shade Lipstick is Her Signature

Shades like dusty nude and rosy pink are Katrina Kaif’s go-to lip colors. Soft, classy, and perfect for daily wear, they’re ideal for office-going girls.

Image credits: Instagram
Learn to Balance a Bold Look

If you are doing bold eye makeup, apply nude lipstick or gloss on your lips. Katrina believes that less is more and a balanced look is more attractive.
Image credits: instagram
Make Foundation a Part of Your Skin

Katrina doesn't like cakey makeup at all. She always buffs the foundation well into the skin, which gives good coverage but keeps the look natural.
Image credits: sahixd Instagram

