Katrina Kaif’s top makeup tips every young girl should follow

Katrina Kaif's minimal yet glam makeup looks are perfect for beginners. Discover her top 5 easy tips for achieving a natural, everyday makeup routine with ease.
According to Katrina, kajal and kohl-rimmed eyes never go out of style. For a smudge-proof finish, apply a slightly dark eyeshadow. It instantly makes the eyes more expressive.
Shades like dusty nude and rosy pink are Katrina Kaif’s go-to lip colors. Soft, classy, and perfect for daily wear, they’re ideal for office-going girls.
