YRKKH Spoiler alert: Armaan proposes, will he marry after divorcing Abhira? Read on
In Mount Abu, Armaan proposes to Geetanjali, leaving Abhira heartbroken. She returns to Udaipur and signs the divorce papers
| Published : Jun 19 2025, 04:47 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
High voltage drama unfolds in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as Armaan's accident leads to Myra's injury. Myra insists Armaan marry Geetanjali.
Abhira visits Armaan in Mount Abu, only to witness his proposal to Geetanjali, leaving her heartbroken and devastated.
Abhira returns to Udaipur and reveals the events, leaving everyone stunned. She breaks down while recounting Armaan's proposal to Geetanjali.
Abhira signs the divorce papers, refusing to confront Armaan. Meanwhile, Armaan is plagued by memories of Abhira.
Abhira calls Armaan, urging him to end their relationship. Armaan, distraught, confesses to Geetanjali that he's marrying her only for Myra.
