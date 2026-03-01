Celebrating their 2nd anniversary, Kriti Kharbanda shared an Instagram post with unseen photos. She revealed Pulkit Samrat's unique proposal: 'You will marry me.' The post also highlighted a special bracelet from Pulkit and moments from their wedding.

Bollywood star couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are celebrating two years of their marital bliss. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Kriti shared a carousel of pictures, offering fans a sneak of their love story, proposal, friendship and more. The actor also penned down short stories, pouring out her heart on their wedding anniversary.

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'You will marry me'

Referring to the first picture that shows Pulkit proposing to Kriti, she wrote, "He never popped the question, it was always a statement. He never said "will you marry me?" Instead he said,"You will marry me" -- I guess, deep down, we always knew :)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

She followed up with a snap from their wedding, showing a visibly overwhelmed Kriti. "Probably the most overwhelming moment of our lives! We are finally husband and wife! There's no better feeling, trust us! To have and to belong is the best thing that's happened to us," she added.

A meaningful gift

Among them, Kriti added another picture of herself as a bride wearing a special bracelet, made from pieces of jewellery belonging to her in-laws. "When I came home as a bride, I was showered with love and gifts... but the most special one came from Pulkit. A charm bracelet made from pieces of jewellery belonging to the women of his family -- his mom, nani, dadi, sisters. A little piece of their legacy, wrapped around my wrist. The most meaningful gift I've ever received," she wrote.

Wedding and film journey

Among other moments were from the couple's wedding, sangeet ceremony and film's shooting. The couple got married in March 2024 in a grand celebration in the presence of their families and close friends in Manesar.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. (ANI)