WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes compared

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, two WWE wrestling superstars, boast impressive net worths and lucrative careers.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and former champion 'OTC' Roman Reigns faced off in the main event of Wrestlemania for two years in a row. Their feud in this period ended with Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed Championship and 'finishing his story' in Wrestlemania 40. Both superstars boasts impressive financial prowess, which is fueled by lucrative contracts, endorsements, and business ventures. Let's delve into this in detail.

Roman Reigns Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph Anoa'i on May 25, 1985, in Pensacola, Florida, is a powerhouse in the WWE universe. With a Samoan background and Italian heritage, courtesy of his father Sika Anoa'i, an ex-wrestler, and mother Patricia, respectively, Roman's destiny was intertwined with wrestling.

Wrestling heritage Roman Reigns hails from one of the most illustrious wrestling families, with a lineage that boasts iconic names like Yokozuna, Rikishi, and the incomparable Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. His father and late brother, Rosey, were wrestling stars in their own right, paving the way for Roman's future success.

Rise to fame and net worth Roman Reigns' meteoric rise in the WWE was fueled by his exceptional in-ring performances and a record-breaking 1,316-day title reign. Today, he is the face of the WWE, with a net worth of $20 million and an annual income of $5 million. His lucrative partnerships with brands like C4 Energy and Shady Rays, as well as earnings from movies, endorsements, and merchandise sales, have cemented his status as one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers.

From wrestling to hollywood Following in the footsteps of his cousin, The Rock, Roman Reigns is expanding his horizons into the world of cinema. With his charisma and talent, it's no surprise that he's making waves in Hollywood, further solidifying his status as a household name.

Cody Rhodes As the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes has wrestling royalty coursing through his veins. With a storied career spanning multiple wrestling companies, including a founding role in AEW, Cody has cemented his position as one of the industry's top stars.

Lucrative WWE career Cody Rhodes' return to WWE in 2022 marked a significant turning point in his career. He has since become a household name, with a reputation as one of the company's top performers. This newfound success has translated into a substantial increase in his earnings, with Cody raking in approximately $3 million annually, thanks to his new contract.

Net worth and endorsements Cody Rhodes' impressive salary is just one aspect of his financial success. With a projected net worth of around $8 million by 2025, Cody is one of the richest wrestlers in the industry. His lucrative endorsement deals and merchandising partnerships contribute significantly to his wealth, providing a diversified revenue stream beyond his WWE contract.

Beyond WWE Cody Rhodes' entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond the wrestling world. His various business ventures and investments have not only boosted his net worth but also solidified his position as a savvy and successful businessman. From his early days as a founding member of AEW to his current reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody has consistently demonstrated his dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence.

