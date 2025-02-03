WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes compared

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, two WWE wrestling superstars, boast impressive net worths and lucrative careers.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 6:12 PM IST

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and former champion 'OTC' Roman Reigns faced off in the main event of Wrestlemania for two years in a row. Their feud in this period ended with Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed Championship and 'finishing his story' in Wrestlemania 40. Both superstars boasts impressive financial prowess, which is fueled by lucrative contracts, endorsements, and business ventures. Let's delve into this in detail.

budget 2025
article_image2

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph Anoa'i on May 25, 1985, in Pensacola, Florida, is a powerhouse in the WWE universe. With a Samoan background and Italian heritage, courtesy of his father Sika Anoa'i, an ex-wrestler, and mother Patricia, respectively, Roman's destiny was intertwined with wrestling.

article_image3

Wrestling heritage

Roman Reigns hails from one of the most illustrious wrestling families, with a lineage that boasts iconic names like Yokozuna, Rikishi, and the incomparable Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. His father and late brother, Rosey, were wrestling stars in their own right, paving the way for Roman's future success.

article_image4

Rise to fame and net worth

Roman Reigns' meteoric rise in the WWE was fueled by his exceptional in-ring performances and a record-breaking 1,316-day title reign. Today, he is the face of the WWE, with a net worth of $20 million and an annual income of $5 million. His lucrative partnerships with brands like C4 Energy and Shady Rays, as well as earnings from movies, endorsements, and merchandise sales, have cemented his status as one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers.

article_image5

From wrestling to hollywood

Following in the footsteps of his cousin, The Rock, Roman Reigns is expanding his horizons into the world of cinema. With his charisma and talent, it's no surprise that he's making waves in Hollywood, further solidifying his status as a household name.

article_image6

Cody Rhodes

As the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes has wrestling royalty coursing through his veins. With a storied career spanning multiple wrestling companies, including a founding role in AEW, Cody has cemented his position as one of the industry's top stars.

article_image7

Lucrative WWE career

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE in 2022 marked a significant turning point in his career. He has since become a household name, with a reputation as one of the company's top performers. This newfound success has translated into a substantial increase in his earnings, with Cody raking in approximately $3 million annually, thanks to his new contract.

article_image8

Net worth and endorsements

Cody Rhodes' impressive salary is just one aspect of his financial success. With a projected net worth of around $8 million by 2025, Cody is one of the richest wrestlers in the industry. His lucrative endorsement deals and merchandising partnerships contribute significantly to his wealth, providing a diversified revenue stream beyond his WWE contract.

article_image9

Beyond WWE

Cody Rhodes' entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond the wrestling world. His various business ventures and investments have not only boosted his net worth but also solidified his position as a savvy and successful businessman.

From his early days as a founding member of AEW to his current reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody has consistently demonstrated his dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48 ATG

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48

Prabhas first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT RBA

Prabhas' first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT

Singer Sonu Nigam endures back pain, performs unforgettable show for fans in Pune [WATCH] NTI

Singer Sonu Nigam endures back pain, performs unforgettable show for fans in Pune [WATCH]

Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Kanye West-Bianca Censori, memorable moments, surprises, and iconic memes

Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Kanye West- Bianca Censori, memorable moments, surprises, and iconic memes

Grammy 2025: Shakira wins 4th award for best Latin pop album; Read on ATG

Grammy 2025: Shakira wins 4th award for best Latin pop album; Read on

Recent Stories

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48 ATG

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48

Trump Tariff Effect: Greenwave Technology Sees Significant Revenue Acceleration, Gets Retail Thumbs Up

Trump Tariff Effect: Greenwave Technology Sees Significant Revenue Acceleration, Gets Retail Thumbs Up

Nokia Bags Contract To Upgrade New York’s Largest Internet Exchange Backbone: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Nokia Bags Contract To Upgrade New York’s Largest Internet Exchange Backbone: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Trump's Tariffs Drag Nvidia, Broadcom, Applied Materials Stocks Lower Pre-Market: Retail Remains Bullish

Trump's Tariffs Drag Nvidia, Broadcom, Applied Materials Stocks Lower Pre-Market: Retail Remains Bullish

"Luminary" Review: Can This Book Really Teach a Techie to Tell a Tale?

"Luminary" Review: Can This Book Really Teach a Techie to Tell a Tale?

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon