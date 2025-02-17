WWE wealth showdown: Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley net worths compared

The world of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has seen a surge in female talent over the years, with wrestlers like Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley making their mark in the ring and beyond. But when it comes to their financial standing, how do the net worths of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley compare? Let’s dive into a breakdown of their careers, earnings, and net worths.
 

Liv Morgan debuted in WWE’s NXT brand in 2014 before being promoted to the main roster.  On the other hand, Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant forces in WWE’s Women’s Division. She debuted in NXT in 2017, and after becoming the NXT Women’s Champion, she quickly gained recognition for her power, athleticism, and charisma. 

They both faced-off against each other multiple times and are among the most popular figures in the current roster.

The recent storylines saw Rhea Ripley developing rivalry with Liv Morgan over 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, who was Rhea's on-screen boyfriend. He broke up with Rhea and was paired with Liv, leading to a fierce clash.

Liv Morgan

Liv's versatility, charisma, and work ethic quickly made her a fan favorite, and she eventually broke out as a singles competitor. 

Liv Morgan's primary source of income comes from her WWE contracts, where she has had multiple title shots, including a SmackDown Women’s Championship reign in 2022. 

Liv Morgan net worth

Liv Morgan’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Her primary source of income comes from her WWE contracts, with a base salary of $600,000. Beyond the ring, Liv has a strong social media presence, with millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter. This opens additional revenue streams from endorsement deals, brand collaborations, and sponsored content. She has also appeared in various WWE video games, adding another layer of earnings.

Rhea Ripley

Ripley made a big splash on WWE's main roster, particularly after her victory at WrestleMania 2023, where she won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair.

Rhea Ripley net worth

Rhea Ripley’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. This is a result of her substantial WWE base salary of $300,000, and her pay-per-view appearances, championship matches, and exclusive contract deals. Like Liv Morgan, Ripley also benefits from her social media presence, where she boasts a large following on Instagram. However, Rhea’s greater prominence, especially after winning the prestigious SmackDown Women’s Championship, likely has contributed more to her financial success.

Rhea Ripley’s work extends beyond wrestling. She has appeared in various media, including video game appearances like WWE 2K and has partnered with brands for endorsement deals. Her marketability and the rise of her character have made her one of the top stars in WWE’s Women’s Division, resulting in increased earnings.
 

Rhea Ripley is relatively early in his career and has the potential to reach greater heights. She has infact produced a bigger impact than most of the senior wrestlers in the roster. Both Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are on the rise within WWE, and their careers are far from over. There isn't much of a difference between their net worths with Liv Morgan ahead, although Rhea might be catching up very soon.

