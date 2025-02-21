WWE: Sable to Chyna, 5 female superstars who had negative encounters with Vince McMahon

Several WWE female superstars share difficult experiences working with Vince McMahon, citing unfair treatment. Let us look at five of these female wrestler who were visibly frustrated with former CEO.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Feb 21, 2025

Vince McMahon's legacy in the wrestling world is undeniable, but his treatment of female wrestlers has been a subject of controversy. Despite his contributions to WWE's expansion, many female superstars have spoken out against his leadership style and unprofessional behavior. Here are some of the WWE female superstars who had a difficult experience working with Vince McMahon.

article_image2

1. Chyna

Chyna, a WWE Hall of Famer, had a fantastic career with the company. However, her relationship with WWE turned ugly after her real-life breakup with Triple H, who started dating Stephanie McMahon. Chyna blamed Vince McMahon for placing his daughter in a position to break her bond with Triple H. This incident marked the beginning of the end of her WWE career.

article_image3

 2. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone)

Sasha Banks, one of the top female wrestlers in WWE, found it difficult adjusting to the company's control over creative freedom. Over disagreements, she and Naomi walked out of WWE in 2022. Banks said that the women's division was not treated equally to the men's division and that McMahon had an inappropriate approach to her. She later became part of AEW as Mercedes Mone.

article_image4

3. Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella had a surprising encounter with Vince McMahon when she and her sister Brie won the Diva of the Year award. Instead of congratulations, McMahon yelled at them backstage, leaving Nikki devastated. This incident might have contributed to her absence from WWE for a while, and her return only after McMahon stepped down.

article_image5

4. Sable

Sable's return to WWE in 2003 was short-lived due to her unpleasant experiences with Vince McMahon. She revealed that she was asked to participate in inappropriate storylines that made her uncomfortable. Shockingly, Sable also accused McMahon of asking her to engage in sexual activities with him. She left the company in 2004 and even sued McMahon for sexual harassment.

article_image6

5. Gail Kim

Gail Kim, one of the top talents in WWE, was frustrated against the company's racist treatment. She felt that she was treated differently than other American female wrestlers and that her Asian heritage was not accepted. Kim even eliminated herself from a Battle Royal as a form of protest against the unfair treatment.

