WWE: 2013 to 2024, ranking top 5 Elimination Chambers in history

Top 5 WWE's Elimination Chamber matches ranked, featuring some of the unforgettable moments in history.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:32 PM IST

The Elimination Chamber has been a staple of WWE's annual calendar since 2002, producing some of the most unforgettable moments in wrestling history. Here's a rundown of the top 5 Elimination Chamber matches over the past 14 years.

article_image2

5. Elimination Chamber 2020

Shayna Baszler made history by becoming the first woman to eliminate every single opponent in a Chamber match, earning a title shot at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch.

article_image3

4. Elimination Chamber 2022

Brock Lesnar dominated the opposition, clinching the WWE Championship and single-handedly destroying Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

article_image4

3. Elimination Chamber 2018

Roman Reigns overcame Braun Strowman, John Cena, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Elias, and Finn Bálor to earn a shot at Brock Lesnar's title at WrestleMania 34.

article_image5

2. Elimination Chamber 2024

The 2024 Chamber match marked the rise of a new generation, with emerging stars proving themselves in an exciting match that set the stage for WrestleMania 40.

article_image6

1. Elimination Chamber 2013

One of the biggest surprises in Chamber history saw Jack Swagger stare down Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Kane, and Daniel Bryan to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 29.

