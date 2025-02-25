WWE: 2013 to 2024, ranking top 5 Elimination Chambers in history

Top 5 WWE's Elimination Chamber matches ranked, featuring some of the unforgettable moments in history.

The Elimination Chamber has been a staple of WWE's annual calendar since 2002, producing some of the most unforgettable moments in wrestling history. Here's a rundown of the top 5 Elimination Chamber matches over the past 14 years.

5. Elimination Chamber 2020 Shayna Baszler made history by becoming the first woman to eliminate every single opponent in a Chamber match, earning a title shot at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch.

4. Elimination Chamber 2022 Brock Lesnar dominated the opposition, clinching the WWE Championship and single-handedly destroying Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

3. Elimination Chamber 2018 Roman Reigns overcame Braun Strowman, John Cena, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Elias, and Finn Bálor to earn a shot at Brock Lesnar's title at WrestleMania 34.

2. Elimination Chamber 2024 The 2024 Chamber match marked the rise of a new generation, with emerging stars proving themselves in an exciting match that set the stage for WrestleMania 40.

1. Elimination Chamber 2013 One of the biggest surprises in Chamber history saw Jack Swagger stare down Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Kane, and Daniel Bryan to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 29.

