Will Raqesh Bapat marry Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty? Here's what he said

Both Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty first met in Bigg Boss OTT last year and came close.

Actress Shamita Shetty has now emerged as one of the strongest contenders to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Last year, she missed out on winning the Bigg Boss OTT, but this time she is all eyes on this season's trophy. In an interview, she has also revealed that she wants to tie the knot this year.



It is reported that Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty is in a relationship with her ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ partner Raqesh Bapat. During the season, we saw their chemistry in the show, which was one of the show's highlights and later became the talk of the town.



Raqesh had also entered Bigg Boss 15 house for a brief time just to support Shamita but left early due to health issues. In an interview with TOI, Raqesh talked about his feelings for Shamita and about their future and more.



Will he and Shamita get married after they know each other so well? The actor said that he thinks that spending time with each other before marriage is essential, and he also said that they have not spent much time together.



Yes, this is true; after Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita entered Bigg Boss 15 immediately. Owing to this, they did not get much time to be with each other. Raqesh also praised Shamita's game in Bigg Boss 15 house, and he said, “After a long while, I have met someone whose thinking is very clear”. Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?