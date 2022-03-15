Will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage be successful? Let’s find out what their astrology says

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally getting married in October. Are they compatible according to astrology? Let’s find out

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the cutest lovebirds in Bollywood. They've been going strong in their love, and they're thinking about getting married shortly. Their wedding is the one event that everyone is looking forward to.

According to reports, they are finally getting married in October this year. But now, according to the latest news, their wedding that was said will be in December 2022.

In December 2020, Ranbir Kapoor, who is typically reserved, shocked fans by telling Rajeev Masand, "It (the wedding) would have already been finalised if the Covid 19 pandemic hadn't hit our life."



In response to a question from NDTV last week, Alia Bhatt stated, "He is right, but in my brain, I am married to Ranbir; in fact, I have been married to Ranbir in my head for a long time." "Every event occurs for a purpose. When we do get married, everything will work out perfectly and in a wonderful way "Alia Bhatt chimed in.

When Alia and Ranbir attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception as a couple in 2018, they confirmed dating rumours. Since then, Alia and Ranbir have been seen together at parties, events, and awards. Alia is also very close to Ranbir's family, especially with her mother Neetu Singh and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.



Popular Pandit Jagannath GuruJi, who has more than 20 years of astrology knowledge, gave us a few details about the Kapoor and Bhatt marriage. So are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married?