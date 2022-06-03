Will ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ lose its box office battle against ‘Vikram’, ‘Major’?

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ have finally hit the theatres today. Will South Cinema overpower Bollywood once again?

Image: Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Adivi Sesh/Instagram

The box office is once again looking at a Bollywood v/s South Cinema clash with the release of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’. In the recent past, Bollywood had to fall flat on its face while competing with South Cinema, a dry spell that only Kartik Aarya and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ could manage to break. However, since Friday has arrived, it is once again the time to see if the audience will prefer South cinema over Bollywood or not. ALSO READ: Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj or Major; which movie are people rushing to watch?

Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’: After the failure of 'Bachchan Pandey', Akshay is returning to the big screen with 'Samrat Prithviraj' directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Once again, all bets have been placed high with Bollywood’s Khiladi. ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was made on a budget of Rs 300 crores, See Akshay Kumar playing the titular role along with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who has forayed into Bollywood with this film, playing Rani Sanyogita. The film earned Rs 3.43 crore till Thursday evening from advance bookings, ahead of its release. It is expected that the film will earn Rs 13 to Rs 15 crores on its opening day. ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film projected to cross Rs 150 crore over weekend?

Image: PR Agency

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' can be the absolute show-stealer: Superstar Kamal Haasan's film 'Vikram' has already been released in the theatres on Friday. The film is giving a tremendous competition to ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ as well as ‘Major’. Made with a budget of Rs 150 crores, this film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. ‘Vikram’, which marks the return of Kamal Haasan after four years, earned Rs 11.55 crore from advance bookings. It is being estimated that 'Vikram' can do business of Rs 40 to Rs 45 crores on the first day. ‘Vikram’ can prove to be a threat to 'Samrat Prithviraj'. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj: These states have declared Akshay Kumar's film tax-free

Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

'Major' lags behind in advance booking: The film depicting the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been produced at a cost of Rs 25 crores. In this film, Adivi Sesh has played the role of Major Unnikrishnan. Besides him, Sai Manjrekar, Shobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj will also be seen playing important roles. 'Major' is trailing behind all three films so far. The advance booking of the film has stood at Rs 2.90 crore, of which Rs 40 lakh bookings are for the Hindi version. 'Major' will release in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. ALSO READ: Major Box Office Prediction: Can Adivi Sesh win the race against superstars Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar?

Image: Official film poster