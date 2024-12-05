Will Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan work together again? Here's what actress has to say

When asked about collaborating with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai firmly stated, "Working with Salman is out of the question."

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is busy filming Mani Ratnam's historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan” in Hyderabad. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Prakash Raj.

article_image2

Aishwarya's personal and professional life frequently makes headlines, sometimes causing a stir in the entertainment industry. Her past relationship with Salman Khan continues to be a topic of discussion.

article_image3

Aishwarya previously alleged physical and emotional abuse by Salman and vowed never to work with him again.

article_image4

During the promotion of her Hollywood debut, Bride and Prejudice, rumors circulated about Aishwarya starring in a film with Salman Khan.

article_image5

Aishwarya refuted these rumors, stating, "Working with Salman is out of the question." She made this statement while recovering from a fractured foot.

article_image6

While injured on the set of Khakee, Aishwarya reiterated her decision, emphasizing she wouldn't reverse it for any project.

article_image7

Aishwarya further stated she wouldn't compromise her convictions even for a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

