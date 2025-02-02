Why Swara Bhasker’s X account was BLOCKED? Here’s what happened and how she hot it back

Swara Bhasker’s X account faced an issue recently, causing a brief suspension. She later regained access and expressed her thanks to fans and the platform for their support.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Swara Bhasker’s X account was hacked after two of her posts were flagged for copyright infringement. The posts were related to a popular Hindi slogan commonly used in India’s progressive movement. This led to her account being locked and eventually suspended by the platform.

budget 2025
article_image2

Swara’s Return on X

After a few days, Swara Bhasker announced on X that her account had been restored. She shared her excitement with her followers, writing, “AND WE ARE BACK LIKE A BAD PENNY.” Fans flooded the platform with supportive messages, welcoming her return and celebrating the resolution of the hacking incident.
 

article_image3

Details of the Hacking Incident

Swara explained that the posts flagged by X involved a Hindi slogan, which is often seen in India’s progressive movements. She clarified that the slogan wasn’t copyrighted, but was wrongly flagged by the platform. The situation led to her account being suspended, but it has now been reinstated successfully.
 

article_image4

Support and Gratitude from Swara

Swara thanked everyone who assisted her in recovering her account. She expressed her gratitude to XCorpIndia for their help in securing her account. Fans expressed their joy at her return and showed continued support, eagerly awaiting more updates from the actress as she resumed posting on the platform.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: From Jey Uso to Charlotte Flair - full list of winners here HRD

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: From Jey Uso to Charlotte Flair - full list of winners here

Andre 3000 skips 2025 Grammys despite nominations; Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish to perform

Andre 3000 skips 2025 Grammys despite nominations; Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish to perform

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Jey Uso shocks John Cena to secure WrestleMania 41 spot; WATCH winning moment snt

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Jey Uso shocks John Cena to secure WrestleMania 41 spot; WATCH winning moment

IShowSpeed shock WWE Royal Rumble 2025 show: Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration, brutal elimination & more (WATCH) snt

IShowSpeed's shock WWE Royal Rumble 2025 show: Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration, brutal elimination & more (WATCH)

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH] NTI

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Clear THESE 5 items from your home to attract money and prosperity gcw

Clear THESE 5 items from your home to attract money and prosperity

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe UP migrant worker murder anr

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver's suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe

Gold Price Dips After Indian Budget: Check 24k Gold Rates on February 2 NTI

Gold Price Dips After Indian Budget: Check 24k Gold Rates on Feb 2

Chanakya Niti: 5 golden rules for wealth and prosperity gcw

Chanakya Niti: 5 golden rules for wealth and prosperity

Rinku Singh's parents refuse to move in Rs 3.5 cr bungalow; here's why

Rinku Singh's parents refuse to move in Rs 3.5 cr bungalow; here's why

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon