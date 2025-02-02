Why Swara Bhasker’s X account was BLOCKED? Here’s what happened and how she hot it back

Swara Bhasker’s X account faced an issue recently, causing a brief suspension. She later regained access and expressed her thanks to fans and the platform for their support.

Swara Bhasker’s X account was hacked after two of her posts were flagged for copyright infringement. The posts were related to a popular Hindi slogan commonly used in India’s progressive movement. This led to her account being locked and eventually suspended by the platform.

Swara’s Return on X After a few days, Swara Bhasker announced on X that her account had been restored. She shared her excitement with her followers, writing, “AND WE ARE BACK LIKE A BAD PENNY.” Fans flooded the platform with supportive messages, welcoming her return and celebrating the resolution of the hacking incident.



Details of the Hacking Incident Swara explained that the posts flagged by X involved a Hindi slogan, which is often seen in India’s progressive movements. She clarified that the slogan wasn’t copyrighted, but was wrongly flagged by the platform. The situation led to her account being suspended, but it has now been reinstated successfully.



Support and Gratitude from Swara Swara thanked everyone who assisted her in recovering her account. She expressed her gratitude to XCorpIndia for their help in securing her account. Fans expressed their joy at her return and showed continued support, eagerly awaiting more updates from the actress as she resumed posting on the platform.

Latest Videos