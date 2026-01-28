Pawan Kalyan Rejects Rs 40 Crore Offer: Real Reason Behind the Decision
Power Star Pawan Kalyan has made his mark as both an actor and a leader, living a life guided by strong values. He refuses to do anything that could cause harm, which is why he reportedly just walked away from a Rs 40 crore project.
Power Star Pawan Kalyan as a youth icon
Pawan Kalyan is a youth icon and a star in both film and politics. With a huge following, he's known for his strong principles and helping others, setting him apart from many stars.
Power Star stays away from advertisements
He avoids anything that harms people. A tobacco company offered him Rs 40 crore to be their brand ambassador, but he rejected it instantly without hearing the full details.
Won't do it if it's against my principles..
His decision stems from his responsibility towards the youth's well-being. He believes such ads have a negative impact and won't compromise his principles, earning praise from fans.
Pawan Kalyan as a producer..?
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is reportedly reviving his 'Pawan Kalyan Creative Works' banner to produce films with People's Media Factory. He plans to star in two and produce two more.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.