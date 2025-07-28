Is Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher Living in Rented House? Here’s Why
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has surprised many by living in a rented house. Discover the reasons behind his choice and how it reflects his simple lifestyle despite his fame and success.
Anupam Kher revealed the reasons for living in a rented apartment during a recent podcast interview, explaining his personal choice and shedding light on his humble lifestyle despite his stardom.
During The Powerful Humans podcast, Anupam Kher explained his perspective on homeownership, emphasizing that owning a home isn’t essential for happiness. He shared how experiences and values matter more to him than material possessions or property ownership.
Anupam Kher shared his observations on family dynamics and property disputes, highlighting how conflicts over inheritance can strain relationships. He emphasized the importance of valuing love and understanding over material possessions to maintain harmony within families.
Anupam Kher emphasized the importance of human connection and basic necessities, stating that true happiness comes from meaningful relationships and having life’s essentials. He believes that material wealth is secondary to emotional well-being and genuine bonds with loved ones.
Anupam Kher expressed his hope that his films perform well at the box office, emphasizing his wish for their success to benefit producers. He values the collaborative effort behind movies and wants to support the industry’s growth and prosperity.