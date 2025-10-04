- Home
- Entertainment
- Why did Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty break engagement? Know this unfinished love story
Why did Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty break engagement? Know this unfinished love story
Rashmika allegedly has a relationship with Vijay. According to reports, they got engaged on Oct 3 in a private ceremony attended only by family members. But did you know that she was once engaged to an actor who was 13 years her senior?
Rashika Mandanna is one of the few actresses in India who has proven the mettle of her acting skills across different industries. The actress has worked in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries so far. While the success of Pushpa: The Rise made her 'The National Crush', it was her acting debut in Bollywood with the film, Goodbye that made the Hindi-speaking audience fall in love with her.
While practically everyone is aware of Rashmika Mandanna's professional achievements, not everyone is aware that she became engaged at the age of 21. Yes! You read it correctly. Rashmika was engaged in 2017, but for whatever reason, she called it off. Today, we're going to talk about it and address the most widely publicised cause for her broken engagement. So without further ado, let us get started.
Rashmika Mandanna's broken engagement to 'Kirik Party' co-star Rakshit Shetty It all started in 2016, when Rishab Shetty, a well-known actor and filmmaker, cast Rashmika Mandanna in his film Kirik Party, opposite Rakshit Shetty. The romantic comedy debuted on December 30, 2016, and set box office records. According to sources, Kirik Party was created on a Rs. 4 crore budget and grossed Rs. 50 crore at the box office.
Rashmika's debut was a dream come true, as she quickly won over the hearts of fans. Kirik Party transformed Rashmika's life, earning several honours and becoming one of the highest-grossing films in the Kannada cinema industry.
Rashmika Mandanna's debut film, Kirik Party, occupies a particular place in her heart. However, while filming, she became close to her co-star, Rakshit Shetty. They quickly developed feelings for each other, and by December 2016, when their film was released, they were formally dating. The pair decided to take their romance to the next level and got engaged on July 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony.
Rakshit Shetty was 34 years old when they were engaged, and Rashmika Mandanna was 21. Despite having a 13-year age difference, they were certain that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. However, in September 2018, Rakshit and Rashmika called off their engagement, leaving everyone stunned. The ex-couple claimed compatibility concerns as the cause for their breakup and choice not to marry.
However, according to many sources, Rashmika Mandanna began receiving numerous film offers following the success of Kirik Party and wanted to focus on her profession rather than the obligations that come with marriage. Despite their difficult history, Rakshit and Rashmika are on good terms and have a polite relationship.
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika allegedly got engaged in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. Their wedding is scheduled for February 2026, according to reports.
According to M9 News, the pair has opted not to announce their wedding and has yet to formally confirm their engagement. This calm attitude reflects their need for seclusion at this time.