Why did Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan miss Lata Mangeshkar's funeral? Here's what we know

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with full state honours and a public funeral at the Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Many celebs attended but a few gave it a miss

Lata Mangeshkar, also known as ‘Nightingale of India’, was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai on February 06. Many prominent politicians were present, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, and many more.

Lata Mangeshkar lent voice to over 30,000 songs in various 20 languages. She was honoured by Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. Lata Mangeshkar is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with full state honours. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms, and she passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Dharmendra, who was very close to the singer, was not present at the funeral. Many social media users started discussing the same that why the actor was not present to pay his last respect. It was later reported that, Dharmendra also got prepared three times to go to the funeral but couldn't.



"The whole world is sad , Can't believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji pray for your soul be in peace," Dharmendra tweeted. ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar: Iconic pairings of ‘Melody Queen’ with famous singers

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, a big fan of Lata Mangeshkar, went to her Peddar Road residence and met with the singer's family. He went with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. ALSO READ: Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever