Why Alia Bhatt Is NOT ALLOWED to Dress Up Daughter Raha? Here’s the Real Reason
Fans were intrigued when Alia Bhatt revealed she isn’t the one dressing daughter Raha. Why is that so? The adorable story behind this parenting choice is here. Read on to know.
A Peek Into Their Parenting Style
Celebrity parenting stories often spark curiosity among fans who love peeking into everyday routines of stars. When it comes to actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha has become the center of adorable anecdotes that reveal a warm, playful and surprisingly relatable family dynamic for many followers online.
Why Alia Says She’s “Not Allowed”
In a lighthearted confession, Alia once shared she has happily handed over the task of dressing Raha to Ranbir. She laughs that she is practically “not allowed” because he enjoys choosing outfits, turning each occasion into a cute father-daughter styling moment full of affection that fans absolutely adore online today.
Ranbir’s Fun Ways to Entertain
Beyond wardrobe duties, Ranbir also takes charge of entertaining their little girl with funny faces, songs and spontaneous games. While Alia focuses on feeding, soothing and bedtime routines, he experiments with new playful ideas that keep their daughter smiling and constantly engaged at home throughout the day every single time.
A Modern, Balanced Parenting Bond
Their candid anecdotes showcase a modern partnership where parenting roles shift naturally based on comfort and instinct. Alia handles nurturing and emotional care, while Ranbir adds fun and styling flair, proving that shared responsibilities and mutual trust can create a balanced, joyful environment for a growing child filled with love.
