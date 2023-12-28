Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Vijayakanth? Know Captain's net worth, car collection, properties, income and more

    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth died in Chennai on Thursday (December 28). He was 71. He is fondly called " Captain " due to his on-screen portrayal of police and military characters.

    Vijayakanth, the founder-leader of DMDK and a prominent yesteryear Tamil actor, died on Thursday in Chennai after an illness. He was 71 years old at the time. Earlier in the day, the party said on its official X feed that Vijayakanth had been admitted to a hospital and placed on ventilator support after complaining of respiratory difficulties.

    His body was brought to his residence and will be taken to the DMDK office shortly. Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. He was hospitalised for 14 days while suffering from a cough and throat discomfort. Vijayakanth, also known as 'Captain,' has had a great career in the Tamil cinema business. Before entering politics, he appeared in 154 films.

    Talking about his net worth, according to some sources, in 2023 the actor had around ₹38.85 crore. However, other sources put his net worth at around ₹50 crore.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vijayakanth's swanky Saligramam mansion, with a swimming pool and garden, was auctioned off for Rs 4.25 crore in July 2023. The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) had put the property up for auction to recover a Rs 5.52 crore loan that the actor-turned-politician had defaulted on.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The auction of Vijayakanth's mansion is noteworthy since it represents the demise of a once-popular actor and politician. Vijayakanth and his family are presently residing in Madurai and Mamandur, both in the Kanchipuram district. The Mamandur property is worth Rs 4.25 crore and would most likely be their future home.
     

    It is said that he had invested in real estate, a film production company, restaurants and also a TV channel.

    According to reports, he had a good car collection in which he had Audi Q7, Toyota Innova Crysta, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz S350, Ford Endeavour, Volvo S90 and Hyundai Santa.

    It was also reported that he used to take movie fees ranging from 5 to 10 Crore at the end of his career. As per the election affidavit, he had more than 1.6kg of gold. 

