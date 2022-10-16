Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Vaishali Takkar? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress dies by suicide; here's her last Instagram post

    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Vaishali Thakkar, a TV actress in television series, hanged herself at her Indore home. The actress had been residing in her Indore home for the previous year when she was discovered dead there early on Sunday, October 16. She was 30.

    Actress Vaishali Takkar of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai committed suicide at her Indore home. In 2016, she made her television debut on the popular programme created by Rajan Shahi in which she portrayed Sanjana Singh, a.k.a. Sanju.

    She then appeared in serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui Vrinda, and Yeh Vaada Raha. In the television programme Rakshabandhan, she appeared last with Nishant Malkani of Bigg Boss 14 fame.

    Found suicide note
    When it was discovered that Vaishali had hanged herself, the police arrived quickly. There has been a suicide note found there. According to the original investigation, a romantic relationship was the cause of the suicide. The matter is being investigated by the Tejaji Nagar police station.

     

    Her Last Instagram post by Vaishali Takkar
    Vaishali shared a humorous Instagram video five days before her suicide. She was seen lip-syncing to a Hindi song while wearing a black top and trousers and making amusing facial gestures. (WATCH HERE)

    Vaishali had resided in Indore the previous year when the tragic news of her passing arrived. Thakkar was found hanging in her home, and a case has been registered at Tejaji Nagar police station.

    Soon after the news of Vaishali's death was out on social media, her fans started condoling and pouring in condolences for the actress.

