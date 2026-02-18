In a conversation with influencer Lilly Singh last year, Sidharth opened up about the emotional weight of his father’s condition. He also spoke about how much his mother had taken on as his primary caregiver. “My father’s not been healthy for a while, and me being may be scared or angry about that at times, tend to be a little more harsh on my mother because she’s the one who’s taking care of the meds. My father’s not keeping that well to do that and within that I realised… she suddenly… we got up one morning and just having coffee and tea in Delhi and she started speaking about 20 years back…what she had to deal with when we were much younger or when I wasn’t there or when I was trying to make my own life,” he said.