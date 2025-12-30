Image Credit : Facebook

Malayalam actor Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, died on Tuesday, December 30, at the age of 90. She died in her home in Elamakkara, Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Santhakumari was from Elanthoor, a hamlet in Pathanamthitta District. She eventually relocated to Thiruvananthapuram with her family owing to her husband Viswanathan Nair's professional obligations. Nair, who died earlier, was a former official and legal secretary for the Kerala government.