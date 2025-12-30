- Home
Who was Santhakumari? Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s mother dies at 90 in Ernakulam
Malayalam actor Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 30, at her home in Ernakulam, Kerala. Her funeral is apparently scheduled for later today.
Malayalam actor Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, died on Tuesday, December 30, at the age of 90. She died in her home in Elamakkara, Kerala's Ernakulam district.
Santhakumari was from Elanthoor, a hamlet in Pathanamthitta District. She eventually relocated to Thiruvananthapuram with her family owing to her husband Viswanathan Nair's professional obligations. Nair, who died earlier, was a former official and legal secretary for the Kerala government.
Santhakumari spent most of her life in the family home in Thiruvananthapuram. Mohanlal brought her to Ernakulam after she apparently suffered a stroke. The actor was in Kochi at the time of her death and returned home quickly after learning the news.
Sobha Surendran, Kerala BJP State General Secretary, expressed condolences over the tragedy. On X, she wrote in Malayalam, "The unparalleled artist Mohanlal's mother, Smt. Santhakumari Amma, has passed away." Condolences."
അതുല്യകലാകാരൻ മോഹൻലാലിന്റെ മാതാവ് ശ്രീമതി ശാന്തകുമാരി അമ്മ വിടവാങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നു.
ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ…....#Mohanlal #SanthakumariAmmapic.twitter.com/0DuTJ2VM2w
— Sobha Surendran (@SobhaBJP) December 30, 2025
Mohanlal and his mother had a deep and emotional relationship, and he often spoke warmly about her. After earning the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award, one of the first things he did while returning to Kochi was pay her a visit. Earlier this year, on Mother's Day, he posted an old snapshot of himself with Santhakumari, illustrating their close relationship.
Her mortal remains are expected to be transported to Thiruvananthapuram later in the day. Mohanlal is the younger of Santhakumari and Viswanathan Nair's two sons. The couple lost their oldest son, Pyarelal, in 2000.
Mohanlal's most recent professional appearance was in the epic fantasy action drama Vrusshabha. He is married to Suchitra, daughter of late producer K Balaji, and they have two children, Pranav and Vismaya.
