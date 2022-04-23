Who was John Paul? Malayalam movie legendary screenwriter passes away at 72

John Paul, a legendary Malayalam screenwriter who worked on films like Chamaram, Yathra, and Vida Parayum Munbe, passed away on Saturday, April 23.

The veteran screenwriter John Paul who gave birth to various iconic Malayalam movies by unveiling his magical talent for screenwriting, passed away on Saturday, April 23, around 1pm. He was 72. He was undergoing treatment for health-related issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

As per the reports, the veteran writer was switching between different hospitals for treatment regarding breathing difficulties for about two months. John Paul penned scripts for over 100 films in his lifetime.

