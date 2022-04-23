Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was John Paul? Malayalam movie legendary screenwriter passes away at 72

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    John Paul, a legendary Malayalam screenwriter who worked on films like Chamaram, Yathra, and Vida Parayum Munbe, passed away on Saturday, April 23.

    The veteran screenwriter John Paul who gave birth to various iconic Malayalam movies by unveiling his magical talent for screenwriting, passed away on Saturday, April 23, around 1pm. He was 72. He was undergoing treatment for health-related issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. 

    As per the reports, the veteran writer was switching between different hospitals for treatment regarding breathing difficulties for about two months. John Paul penned scripts for over 100 films in his lifetime.
     

    Previously, the Kerala government allocated cash for John Paul's medical care totalling Rs. 2 lakh. There were also funds pouring in from his devoted admirers for the treatment of the veteran screenwriter.

     

    John Paul worked in Canara Bank before joining the film business, and he eventually left to pursue his passion for movies. John Paul is also the founder of the MACTA (Movie Technicians Association). John Paul has also financed various films, the most notable of which is MT Vasudevan Nair's 'Oru Cherupunchiri.' He also worked as a freelance journalist and was a member of various film clubs. Also Read: Will Smith in India, Hollywood actor lands in Mumbai airport; Read details

    As soon as the news of John Paul’s demise was announced, fans took to social media handles to pay their tributes. “Rest in heaven’s glory, legend. You’ll be missed,” a fan wrote. “His combination with late Bharathan (#Chamaram, #Malooti #KattatheKilikoodu etc) IV Sasi & #Mohan brought out memorable films,” film critic Sreedhar Pillai tweeted. John Paul has also acted in several films such as the Mammootty's ‘Gangster’, and the Manju Warrier's ‘C/0 Saira Banu’.

    Also Read: Who is Vivien Monory? Here's what we know about Amit Sadh's British girlfriend

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor in Manali; watch leaked video RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor in Manali; watch leaked video

    Will RRR's filmmaker SS Rajamouli work with Alia Bhatt again? Here's what we know RBA

    Will RRR's filmmaker SS Rajamouli work with Alia Bhatt again? Here's what we know

    World Earth Day 2022 Grammy-winner Ricky Kej shares winning speech on co-existence watch drb

    World Earth Day 2022: Grammy-winner Ricky Kej shares winning speech on ‘co-existence’; watch

    Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad here is why drb

    Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad; here’s why

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

    Recent Stories

    Chennai custodial death: Cops allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to family to cover up case?-dnm

    Chennai custodial death: Cops allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to family to cover up case?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler enjoying the best form of life after 3rd season century-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Jos Buttler enjoying the best form of life after 3rd season century

    tennis rome masters After Wimbledon, now Russian and Belarusian players may face Italian Open ban snt

    After Wimbledon, now Russian and Belarusian players may face Italian Open ban

    Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor in Manali; watch leaked video RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor in Manali; watch leaked video

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Delhi-Rajasthan: Here's what Rishabh Pant, Shane Watson, Kumar Sangakkara feel about the no-ball dissension-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Here's what Pant, Watson, Sangakkara feel about the no-ball dissension

    Recent Videos

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon