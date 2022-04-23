Who was John Paul? Malayalam movie legendary screenwriter passes away at 72
John Paul, a legendary Malayalam screenwriter who worked on films like Chamaram, Yathra, and Vida Parayum Munbe, passed away on Saturday, April 23.
The veteran screenwriter John Paul who gave birth to various iconic Malayalam movies by unveiling his magical talent for screenwriting, passed away on Saturday, April 23, around 1pm. He was 72. He was undergoing treatment for health-related issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.
As per the reports, the veteran writer was switching between different hospitals for treatment regarding breathing difficulties for about two months. John Paul penned scripts for over 100 films in his lifetime.
Previously, the Kerala government allocated cash for John Paul's medical care totalling Rs. 2 lakh. There were also funds pouring in from his devoted admirers for the treatment of the veteran screenwriter.
John Paul worked in Canara Bank before joining the film business, and he eventually left to pursue his passion for movies. John Paul is also the founder of the MACTA (Movie Technicians Association). John Paul has also financed various films, the most notable of which is MT Vasudevan Nair's 'Oru Cherupunchiri.' He also worked as a freelance journalist and was a member of various film clubs. Also Read: Will Smith in India, Hollywood actor lands in Mumbai airport; Read details
As soon as the news of John Paul’s demise was announced, fans took to social media handles to pay their tributes. “Rest in heaven’s glory, legend. You’ll be missed,” a fan wrote. “His combination with late Bharathan (#Chamaram, #Malooti #KattatheKilikoodu etc) IV Sasi & #Mohan brought out memorable films,” film critic Sreedhar Pillai tweeted. John Paul has also acted in several films such as the Mammootty's ‘Gangster’, and the Manju Warrier's ‘C/0 Saira Banu’.
Also Read: Who is Vivien Monory? Here's what we know about Amit Sadh's British girlfriend