According to sources, he has a significant liver disease. According to Odissapost, he had been treated for more than 72 hours and was placed on advanced life support care. According to Kalingatv, the 34-year-old backup vocalist died on Monday at 9:08 p.m. of pneumonia and multi-organ failure.

Who Is Shriya Mishra?

The skilled Odia vocalist is survived by his mother, wife Shriya Mishra, and daughter. Humane and Shriya met while participating in Voice Of Odisha in 2012. After dating for a time, the couple married in 2017 and had their first child, daughter 'Angel', in 2018.

Shriya also sings. Although she did not win the show Voice of Odisha, her voice captivated many hearts throughout her appearance. Humane Sagar Extramarital Affairs Humane Sagar and Shriya Mishra's marriage reached a snag when she suspected him of having an adulterous relationship. She also stated that Humane would torment her emotionally and physically.