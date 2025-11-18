- Home
Who was Humane Shriya? Meet Popular Odia Singer; Know About His Family, Marital Feud and More
Odia singer Humane Sagar died at the age of 34 after being hospitalised for three days. Amid that, read on to learn more about his personal life.
The Odia entertainment industry has been stricken with sadness following the sudden death of famous Ollywood vocalist Humane Sagar. Humane Sagar (Human Sagar), the man behind famous Odia chartbusters like as 'Ishq Tu Hi Tu', 'Mu Aji Bi Bhala Pauchi Tate', and 'Hela Ki Prema', to mention a few, passed away on Monday evening (November 17) at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
He was just 34 years old. Humane Sagar's premature demise shocked his followers.
Humane Sagar's Death Reason
What Happened to the Renowned Odia Singer?
Humane Sagar, a prominent Odia singer born on November 25, 1990, died Sunday, little than two weeks before turning 35.
The singer, who won the Voice of Odisha Season 2 winner's trophy in 2012, was rushed to the ICU at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Odisha when his health worsened rapidly.
According to sources, he has a significant liver disease. According to Odissapost, he had been treated for more than 72 hours and was placed on advanced life support care. According to Kalingatv, the 34-year-old backup vocalist died on Monday at 9:08 p.m. of pneumonia and multi-organ failure.
Who Is Shriya Mishra?
The skilled Odia vocalist is survived by his mother, wife Shriya Mishra, and daughter. Humane and Shriya met while participating in Voice Of Odisha in 2012. After dating for a time, the couple married in 2017 and had their first child, daughter 'Angel', in 2018.
Shriya also sings. Although she did not win the show Voice of Odisha, her voice captivated many hearts throughout her appearance. Humane Sagar Extramarital Affairs Humane Sagar and Shriya Mishra's marriage reached a snag when she suspected him of having an adulterous relationship. She also stated that Humane would torment her emotionally and physically.
In an interview with OTV, Shriya claimed, "My husband is a celebrity, and I would never want to harm his reputation. So, after years of mental and physical suffering at his hands, I had remained silent. (sic)" "Aside from the physical and emotional suffering, he used to force me to accept his faith. After our baby girl was born, we experienced more torture. When it reached an untenable level in the final six months, I knocked on the door of the police station. My parents and family even tried their hardest to persuade Humane. "But nothing worked," she explained.
Shriya addressed his extramarital affair, saying, "There is a third person between us, for whom I was forced to leave that residence. When my parents visited him for discussions, they were mistreated. I couldn't have made such a serious charge against him unless I was certain of it." According to a Sambad report, Humane and Shriya chose to reconcile and resolve their marital issue in January 2023 after receiving therapy at the Mahila police station in Odisha.