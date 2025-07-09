Who was Humaira Asghar? Inside the life of popular actress and social media star
Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar, 32, was found dead in her Karachi apartment. Known for ‘Tamasha Ghar’ and ‘Jalebi’, police are investigating the cause of her sudden and tragic death.
32-year-old Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar has passed away. On Tuesday, she was found dead in her Karachi apartment. Neighbors alerted the police after noticing a foul odor emanating from her apartment. Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at Humaira's apartment. Media reports indicate that after repeated knocks went unanswered, the police forced entry and discovered Humaira's body. The body was in a state of decomposition and was subsequently sent for postmortem examination.
Who was Humaira Asghar?
Humaira Asghar wasn't a widely recognized actress but had a strong digital presence and a growing following. She has over 713,000 followers on Instagram. She described herself as a theatre and TV actress, model, painter, and sculptor. Her focus was primarily on fashion, beauty, and fitness. Her personality and confidence drew people to her, and she cultivated a dedicated fan base. Her social media pages suggest she was a self-made individual. In 2023, Humaira received the National Women Leadership Award for Best Emerging Talent and Rising Star. She shared a post at the time, writing, "This is just the beginning. We should always strive for a better future."
Humaira Asghar's Work
Humaira Asghar was best known for her appearance on the reality show "Tamasha Ghar," the Pakistani version of "Big Brother." In "Tamasha Ghar," contestants live together and face various challenges. She also acted in the film "Jalebi," which brought her some recognition. However, the news of her death has left her fans deeply saddened, and they are expressing their condolences on social media. Many of Humaira's fans have expressed disbelief, and some are heartbroken that she passed away alone despite having a supportive community.
Humaira Asghar's Postmortem
DIG Syed Asad Raza told local media that the exact cause of Humaira Asghar's death is currently unknown. Her body has been sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for a postmortem examination. The cause of death will be determined after the report is received. Currently, the police are treating it as a natural death.