Who’s Richer? Rubina Dilaik or Abhinav Shukla—Pati Patni Aur Panga Winner Compared
TV's 'Choti Bahu', a.k.a. Rubina Dilaik, and her husband Abhinav Shukla have snagged the trophy for the reality show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga: Jodiyon Ka Reality Check'.
What Rubina-Abhinav Said About the Show
Rubina-Abhinav beat Gurmeet and Debina to win the trophy. They said the show was a great escape and that they openly discussed their flaws, which was comforting.
Why Winning the Trophy is Special for Rubina-Abhinav
The couple added, "Winning is special, thanks to audience love and support. We hope our journey reminds people that love isn't about being flawless, but choosing each other always."
Who All Participated in the Show
Munawar Faruqui hosted. Other couples included Gurmeet-Debina, Hina-Rocky, Swara-Fahad, Geeta-Pawan, Avika-Milind, and Isha-Abhishek, besides winners Rubina-Abhinav.
When Did Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Get Married?
Rubina, from shows like 'Choti Bahu', married actor Abhinav in 2018. She won 'Bigg Boss 14', revealing they almost divorced but saved their marriage. They now have twin girls.
How Much Property Do Rubina and Abhinav Own
Talking about the couple's net worth, Rubina is the richer of the two. Her assets are reported to be around ₹31 crore, while Abhinav Shukla's net worth is estimated at ₹15-20 crore.