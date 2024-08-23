Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Zaara Yesmin? 7 things who starred in popular song opposite Parth Samthaan [PICTURES]

    Zaara Yesmin is a rising Indian model, actress, and entrepreneur from Assam, who has made a significant impact in the fashion and entertainment industries. From her early days in modeling to starring in popular music videos, Zaara has built a diverse career. Her influence extends to social media, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, making her a multifaceted personality

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 4:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    Zaara Yesmin

    Zaara Yesmin is an Indian model and actress from Assam, known for her impactful presence in fashion and music videos. Her career spans modeling, acting, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy

    article_image2

    Zaara Yesmin

    Zaara Yesmin was born in Assam, India, and hails from a middle-class family. She grew up with a deep passion for the arts and entertainment, which she pursued alongside her education. Despite her roots in a region not typically associated with the fashion industry, Zaara’s determination and drive helped her carve out a niche for herself in the modeling and entertainment world

    article_image3

    Zaara Yesmin

    Zaara Yesmin began her career as a model, quickly gaining attention for her striking looks and poise. She participated in various fashion shows and photo shoots, which helped her build a strong portfolio. Her big break came when she was featured in several high-profile advertising campaigns, which established her as a sought-after face in the Indian modeling scene

    article_image4

    Zaara Yesmin

    Zaara transitioned from modeling to acting, with her first major appearance in the popular music video "Ik Waar" by Falak Shabir. Her performance was well-received, and she became a favorite for music video directors. She has since appeared in multiple music videos alongside renowned artists, further enhancing her visibility in the entertainment industry

    article_image5

    Zaara Yesmin

    With a growing fan base on social media platforms like Instagram, Zaara Yesmin has become a significant digital influencer. She regularly engages with her followers by sharing glimpses of her professional and personal life. Her social media presence has also made her a brand ambassador for various fashion and lifestyle products, solidifying her influence beyond traditional media

    article_image6

    Zaara Yesmin

    In addition to her modeling and acting career, Zaara Yesmin has ventured into entrepreneurship. She is involved in several business projects, including fashion and beauty-related ventures. Her entrepreneurial spirit reflects her ambition to diversify her career and establish herself as a multifaceted personality in the industry

    article_image7

    Zaara Yesmin

    Zaara is also known for her philanthropic work. She actively participates in charity events and supports various social causes, particularly those related to women's empowerment and education. Her commitment to giving back to society has earned her respect and admiration, further endearing her to her fans and followers

