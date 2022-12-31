Who is Shikhar Shinde? Is Janhvi Kapoor dating ex-Maha CM Sushilkumar Shinde's grandson again? Read this

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, who were formerly dating, may be reuniting. Orry uploaded a snapshot of the two of them together.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most well-known young actors in Bollywood. Janhvi, who gave a fine account of herself in Gunjan Saxena, is well-liked by many because of her honest performances and bindass personality. Janhvi was photographed with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at an Ambani-hosted party. Orry posted pictures of the same.



Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Mili, was spotted at a party with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar. Her buddy Orry posted a snapshot of the gathering on Instagram stories. This comes only days after the two revealed images from their Maldives holiday.



Who is Shikhar Shinde?

Shikhar Shinde is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former chief minister of Maharashtra. This year, there was unwarranted speculation that Janhvi had begun dating Orhan Awatramani. However, it was later reported that they are merely good buddies and completely different persons.

Janhvi Kapoor is in the midst of a hectic work schedule. She was most recently seen in the commercially failed Mili, an adaptation of the Malayalam thriller Helen. In Bawaal, she will star with Varun Dhawan in an explosive action drama. Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, a sports drama, is also in the works for the actress. She was also apparently considered for the film Chalbaaz in London, which was to star Shraddha Kapoor.



"The project was announced with Shraddha Kapoor. However, due to the film's suspension, her dates for next year are not accessible. The directors are now interested in casting Janhvi Kapoor in the part. In London, they approached the young actress for Chaalbaaz "a source told a well-known news outlet.

If the most recent photo of Boney with Shikhar at Anil Kapoor's hectic birthday celebration is any indication, Boney has no problem with Janhvi and Shikhar mending their shattered relationship. In the pictures, it was evident how Shikhar was constantly blushing and smiling, standing next to the ace producer.

