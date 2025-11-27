The Supreme Court directed comedians including Samay Raina to organise shows featuring specially-abled achievers to raise funds for their treatment, calling it a 'social burden'. This follows a plea against their insensitive remarks.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed comedian Samay Raina and three other comedians to invite specially-abled persons with success stories to shows held on their platforms to raise funds for timely and effective treatment for persons with disabilities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We hope and expect that such few memorable events will take place before we hear the matter next. It's a social burden we are putting on you (comedians), not a penal burden. You are all well-placed persons in society. If you have become too popular, then share it with others", said CJI Kant. The directions came on a plea filed by Cure SMA Foundation seeking directions against comedians making insensitive remarks against people suffering from disabilities.

Background of the Case

Earlier, the apex court had summoned, on two separate occasions, seven comedians, including Samay Raina, over their allegedly insensitive remarks against persons with disabilities. Subsequently, the Court had directed the said comedians to post apologies on social media for their insensitive or offensive comments against the specially-abled community.

Court Notes Suggestions and Agreement

During today's hearing, the court noted submissions made on behalf of the petitioner, Cure SMA Foundation. Senior Advocate Aprajita Singh, representing the petitioner Foundation, suggested that if these comedians would host shows inviting specially-abled persons with successful stories that would go a long way in restoring their dignity, which was violated when they endured insensitive remarks.

The Court also noted a suggestion to create a dedicated corpus fund under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to be promoted by inviting corporate contributions for events benefiting persons with disabilities, particularly those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

"During the course of the hearing, it has been rightly suggested that there should be a dedicated fund corpus created by the concerned Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the same can be publicised by inviting corporates to generate funds for events for specially-abled persons, especially those suffering from SMA", the Court noted.

The Court also noted that private respondents (comedians) have agreed to organise at least two such fundraising events and have requested permission to feature individuals whose success stories were placed before the Court. The Court allowed the respondents to proceed with inviting specially-abled persons to their platforms to raise funds for timely and effective medical treatment for persons with disabilities.

"The private respondents have also volunteered to organise at least two events to generate funds for the corpus. They have also sought permission to invite the persons whose success stories have been brought to us by learned amicus Aprajita Singh. We leave it to respondents to pursue and invite specially-abled persons to support the cause of adequate medical treatment and the cause of generating funds for timely and effective treatment", the Court said. (ANI)