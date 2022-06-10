Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sam Asghari? Meet Britney Spears's 3rd husband after Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    Britney Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari, have tied the knot in Los Angeles, California, the pair married in a small wedding ceremony.

    Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are married. The much-loved pair sealed the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 9. They've gone through a lot together, including recently losing a baby to miscarriage. Friends from the business, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Kathy Hilton, were among the 60 guests in attendance. The wedding took place around seven months after Spears was released from her conservatorship, which had banned her from marrying and having a child.

    According to a story by People, the pop artist, 40, wore a Versace gown and went down the aisle while Elvis Presley's "Falling in Love" played in the background. "I am really thrilled this day has come, and they are married," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told the outlet. I'm sure he's been waiting for this for a long time. Every step of the journey, he is very loving and helpful."
     

    Talking about Sam Asghari: Asghari is the owner of Asghari Fitness, which provides members with customised training regimens and nutrition plans. He also posts photographs of himself looking extremely ripped on Instagram daily.

    Asghari was born as the youngest of four children in Tehran, Iran, according to Men's Health. He eventually emigrated to America with his father when he was 12 years old, settling in Los Angeles. "I had to leave my friends and family, with whom I was extremely close," he told the magazine, "and I knew I was moving away and never coming back." Also Read: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are getting married today?

    Asghari joined his high school's football team and then joined the University of Nebraska-football Lincoln's programme but was cut before his freshman year. He went on to play for Los Angeles's Moorpark College. Also Read: Britney Spears love life decoded: Justin Timberlake to Sam Asghari, 15 men singer dated

     

    Britney Spears first married Jason Alexander on January 3, 2004, the two held their weddings in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marriage lasted 55 hours and was annulled on Monday, January 5, 2004. Later she married Kevin Federline both had two kids Sean Preston and Jayden James.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood RBA

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride' RBA

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses

    Exclusive How Baahubali SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF

    Video Ameesha Patel shows off her sexy moves as she dances on her 46th birthday drb

    (Video) Ameesha Patel shows off her sexy moves as she dances on her 46th birthday

    Recent Stories

    NASAs blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video - gps

    NASA's blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5 things you need to know about this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T: 5 things you need to know about this smartphone

    Her name starts with C New details of woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with emerges snt

    'Her name starts with C': New details of woman Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with emerges

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood RBA

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood

    UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: You have to have a personality to play - Luis Enrique after Spain win over Switzerland-ayh

    Nations League: 'You have to have a personality to play' - Luis Enrique after Spain's win over Switzerland

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon