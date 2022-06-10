Who is Sam Asghari? Meet Britney Spears's 3rd husband after Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari, have tied the knot in Los Angeles, California, the pair married in a small wedding ceremony.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are married. The much-loved pair sealed the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 9. They've gone through a lot together, including recently losing a baby to miscarriage. Friends from the business, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Kathy Hilton, were among the 60 guests in attendance. The wedding took place around seven months after Spears was released from her conservatorship, which had banned her from marrying and having a child.

According to a story by People, the pop artist, 40, wore a Versace gown and went down the aisle while Elvis Presley's "Falling in Love" played in the background. "I am really thrilled this day has come, and they are married," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told the outlet. I'm sure he's been waiting for this for a long time. Every step of the journey, he is very loving and helpful."



Talking about Sam Asghari: Asghari is the owner of Asghari Fitness, which provides members with customised training regimens and nutrition plans. He also posts photographs of himself looking extremely ripped on Instagram daily.

Asghari was born as the youngest of four children in Tehran, Iran, according to Men's Health. He eventually emigrated to America with his father when he was 12 years old, settling in Los Angeles. "I had to leave my friends and family, with whom I was extremely close," he told the magazine, "and I knew I was moving away and never coming back." Also Read: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are getting married today?

Asghari joined his high school's football team and then joined the University of Nebraska-football Lincoln's programme but was cut before his freshman year. He went on to play for Los Angeles's Moorpark College. Also Read: Britney Spears love life decoded: Justin Timberlake to Sam Asghari, 15 men singer dated