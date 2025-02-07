Who is Sakshi Agarwal? Actress opens up about her married life, Bigg Boss journey and more

Actress Sakshi Agarwal, recently married, has given a surprising statement about her personal life.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Sakshi's Debut in Atlee's Film

Actress Sakshi Agarwal, who recently married her childhood friend Navneet, has revealed surprising details about her personal life. Sakshi debuted as a character artist in Atlee's 'Raja Rani' starring Nayanthara, Arya, Jai, and Nazriya. She continued to pursue acting roles but hasn't yet achieved lead heroine status.

article_image2

Bigg Boss Fame Sakshi

Sakshi participated in Bigg Boss Season 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan, to gain more opportunities. The show brought her widespread recognition. Post Bigg Boss, she appeared in films like Kaala, Viswasam, and Cinderella. Her role as Sundar C's wife in Aranmanai 3 further elevated her career.

article_image3

Sakshi Agarwal's Wedding Announcement

Active on social media, Sakshi often shares glamorous photos. She's also made cameo appearances in TV serials. She married Navneet, a childhood friend and family acquaintance, in January. Their friendship blossomed into love, leading to marriage.

article_image4

Photoshoot with Husband

Sakshi plans to continue her acting career post-marriage. She's now doing photoshoots with her husband. A recent statement in an interview has surprised fans.

article_image5

Sakshi Agarwal on Honeymoon Plans

Sakshi revealed they haven't started their married life yet due to work commitments. She's been busy with film promotions, and her husband has been traveling. They plan a trip around Tamil Nadu for Valentine's Day, followed by a European honeymoon.

