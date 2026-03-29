Who Is Reet Padda? Aneet Padda’s Sister at the Centre of Dhurandhar 2 Controversy
The huge success of Dhurandhar The Revenge has sparked a 'propaganda' debate. Priyanka Chopra and other actors joined the conversation when actress Aneet Padda's sister Reet made an angry speech that sparked social media fire.
Propaganda debate erupts over Dhurandhar 2
Viral statement of 'Saiyyara' girl Aneet Padda's sister, Reet Padda
Reet Padda, sister of actress Aneet Padda, criticised 'Dhurandhar 2' while replying to an internet user. She also took a dig at 'The Kashmir Files' and called out Priyanka Chopra for not reacting to the war against Palestine. Her post has caused a huge uproar, with people slamming her online.
What is Reet Padda's controversial statement?
Replying to a troll's comment, Reet Padda wrote, "Dhurandhar does serve a pro-government narrative. Where political speeches justify a ‘small inconvenience’ like demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yes. Deny it? Absolutely not. But maybe your definition of propaganda is different, who knows?"
Reet Padda also raised questions on ‘The Kashmir Files’
Reet continued, "‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’ show ‘creative math’. ‘32,000 women converted!’ while the actual cases are a few hundred. This is propaganda. A little truth, exaggerated numbers, and a whole narrative is built. Obviously, I wouldn't have a problem with such films if it weren't for this small issue.... ‘Punjab 95’ जैसी फ़िल्में रिलीज ही नहीं हो पाती हैं, जो असली राजनीतिक मुद्दे उठाती हैं और सत्ता के नैरेटिव से अलग हैं.”
Reet Padda also targeted Priyanka Chopra
Reet Padda questioned Priyanka Chopra, asking why she didn't speak out against the 'illegal war against Palestine' at the Oscars 2026, especially when her co-presenter Javier Bardem openly supported Palestine.
Reet Padda disappears from social media after controversy
Reet, who has around 6.7K followers, lives in France and works as a Customer Success Manager at Ayolab. After the controversy, she has disappeared from social media. Her Instagram is now private, while her LinkedIn and YouTube accounts are also not visible. Meanwhile, her sister Aneet has not given any reaction to the matter.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.