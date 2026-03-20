President Droupadi Murmu undertook a spiritual tour in Uttar Pradesh, meeting saint Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. She also visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir for Ram Lalla's darshan, highlighting the vision of Ram Rajya for a developed India by 2047.

President Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday met revered saint Premanand Maharaj at his Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

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In a post on X, Bhajan Marg wrote, "President of India, Draupadi Murmu, came to meet Pujya Maharaj ji. Bhajan Marg | Most revered Vrindavan Rasik Saint Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varaha Ghat, Vrindavan Dham." https://x.com/RadhaKeliKunj/status/2034862852981628956?s=20

Visit to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya

On Thursday, President Murmu on Thursday visited Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and had darshan of Ram Lalla, also performing darshan and aarti at various places within the temple complex and conducting the Shri Ram Yantra Sthapana and Pujan, according to a release.

President's Remarks on National Progress and Ram Rajya

Speaking on the occasion, the President said it was her supreme privilege to touch the sacred dust of Ayodhya, the city where Prabhu Shri Ram was born. She described it as a truly blessed occasion to be present on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the commencement of Samvatsar 2083 and the first day of Navratri.

The President said that the dates marking the Bhoomi Pujan of this supremely sacred Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the Pran Pratishtha of the divine idol of Ram Lalla here, the opening of the Ram Darbar for devotees, and the hoisting of the religious flag atop the temple's spire are golden in our history and culture

President Murmu said the country is moving forward towards the creation of an inclusive society and a developed nation, and expressed confidence that with the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, these goals will be achieved by the year 2047, perhaps even sooner.

She said the vision of an inclusive society and developed nation finds resonance in the description of Ram Rajya, citing Goswami Tulsidas's description that in Ram Rajya, no one is sorrowful, destitute, dependent on others, devoid of intellect, or lacking in moral values. (ANI)