Who is Paula Hurd? Here's everything you need to know about Bill Gates' 'serious girlfriend'

Paula Hurd, a successful businesswoman and philanthropist, found love with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates following his 2021 divorce. The couple, first seen together in 2022, made their red carpet debut in 2024. With a strong background in tech and philanthropy, Hurd shares Gates' passion for global impact

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

Following his 2021 divorce from Melinda French Gates, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates found love again with Paula Hurd. Their relationship became public in February 2023, though they had been seen together at sporting events as early as 2022. The couple made their red carpet debut in April 2024 at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, and despite engagement rumors, Gates' representatives clarified that Hurd’s ring was not a recent addition. Paula Hurd's net worth stand at around estimated $35 million however exact figures are not known

Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, has an extensive background in the tech industry. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, she worked at NCR Corporation for years before shifting her focus to event planning and philanthropy. Passionate about giving back, she and her late husband contributed significantly to Baylor University, including a $7 million donation that helped establish the Hurd Welcome Center

Hurd is a dedicated mother to her two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly. She has continued her late husband's legacy of supporting charitable causes while also embracing new experiences with Gates. The couple has attended high-profile events together, including Jeff Bezos' engagement party and a pre-wedding celebration for Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son

Gates and Hurd frequently travel together, enjoying major global events. In 2024, they attended the Paris Olympics alongside Gates’ daughter Jennifer and her husband. Their shared interests in sports, philanthropy, and technology have made them a notable couple in both business and social circles

