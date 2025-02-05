Who is Parvati Nair? GOAT actor's engagement photos with boyfriend Aashrith Ashok goes viral

Parvati Nair confirmed her engagement with businessman Aashrith Ashok by using touching photographs. She referred to him as her 'rock' and thanked people for their love and support.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

Parvati Nair, who had a significant part in Vijay's Tamil action flick The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), announced her engagement on Instagram. Parvati became engaged to Chennai-based businessman Aashrith Ashok. The star revealed the first photographs of the private event.

article_image2

The photographs revealed some private moments between the actor and her soon-to-be spouse. In the images, the actor was clad in a pastel green saree, while Aashrith wore a white cultural attire.

article_image3

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “In a world full of pretense, I found my forever real. ❤️✨ Through every high and low, you stood by me, and today, I say yes to a lifetime of love, trust, and unwavering support. Grateful to my love for being my rock and to all of you—my incredible supporters—for your endless positivity and love. This journey wouldn’t be the same without you! 💍💕.”

article_image4

In a recent interview, Parvati spoke candidly about her marital intentions and feelings for her lover. "I believe that getting to know the person you'll be spending the rest of your life with is really vital. And Aashrith was quite open about his goals from the start, and with time, I realised that he's a man of his word," she told the Bangalore Times.

article_image5

Parvati also said that she and Aashrith want to marry in Chennai, which they chose 'to honour their cultural roots'. The actor also mentioned that their wedding will incorporate Malayali and Telugu traditions. The pre-wedding ceremonies for Parvati Nair and Aashrith Ashok will commence on February 6 in Chennai, followed by the wedding. According to reports, the couple will have their wedding celebration in Kerala.

