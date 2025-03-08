Who is NZ star Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend? Meet Premila Morar; know profession, net worth and more

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra is in a steady relationship with fashion designer Premila Morar, a rising star in the global fashion industry.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram/Getty Images

New Zealand's rising cricket star Rachin Ravindra has been making waves with his stellar performances on the field, but his personal life has also caught the attention of fans and followers. The young cricketer is in a steady relationship with renowned fashion designer Premila Morar, who has made a name for herself in the global fashion industry.

article_image2

Image Credit: Premila Morar/Instagram

Premila Morar: A Fashion Icon in the Making

Premila Morar, a celebrated fashion designer from New Zealand, is known for her innovative and stylish creations. She completed her studies at Massey University College of Creative Arts in 2023 and quickly established herself in the industry. Her breakthrough moment came when her striking yellow jacket was featured on the cover of Vogue India in February 2022, cementing her reputation as a rising star in the world of fashion.


article_image3

Image Credit: Premila Morar/Instagram

Before launching her own brand, Morar Fashions, Premila gained experience working with The Food Dudes NZ. Her passion and unique designs have earned her international recognition, making her one of the most promising young designers today.

Also read: SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Kane Williamson hails Rachin Ravindra's century in semifinal clash

article_image4

Image Credit: Premila Morar/Instagram

A Love Story That Stands Strong

Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar have been in a relationship for over three years, frequently sharing glimpses of their bond on social media. Premila is often seen supporting Rachin at his cricket matches, proving to be a dedicated partner in his journey. While the details of how they first met remain private, their public interactions showcase a relationship built on mutual admiration and encouragement.

article_image5

Image Credit: Premila Morar/Instagram

Premila Morar's Background and Social Influence

Hailing from a prosperous Indian family, Premila has always had a strong support system. Her father, J. Morar Naik, and her brother, Kalpesh Morar, who pursued higher studies in Business and Management in New Zealand, have played significant roles in her life and career.

article_image6

Image Credit: Premila Morar/Instagram

Apart from her thriving career in fashion, Premila is a social media influencer, actively engaging with her followers on Instagram. Her personal account, @premilamorar, offers insights into her life, while her brand page, @morarfashions, showcases her latest designs and trends.

article_image7

Image Credit: Premila Morar/Instagram

Premila Morar's Net Worth

Though her exact net worth remains undisclosed, Premila Morar's expanding influence in the fashion world suggests a bright future. With her growing popularity and distinctive designs, she is well on her way to achieving remarkable success in the industry. Together, Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar make for a power couple, excelling in their respective fields while continuing to inspire fans worldwide.

