Who is Kalpana Raghavendra? Telugu singer hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt; Read on

Popular Telugu playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar has reportedly attempted suicide at her residence in Nizampet, Hyderabad. She was found unconscious after not opening her doors for two days

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 7:48 AM IST

A shocking incident has emerged from the Telugu film industry, as popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar reportedly attempted suicide at her residence in Nizampet, Hyderabad. She had not opened the doors of her house for two days, raising concerns among her neighbors. Upon being alerted, the police arrived and found her unconscious. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she is currently stable but on ventilator support

budget 2025
article_image2

Kalpana hails from a distinguished musical family. Her father, T. S. Raghavendar, was a well-known singer, actor, and composer, while her mother, Sulochana, is also a singer. She started her career at the young age of five and later gained fame after winning Idea Star Singer Malayalam


article_image3

Although she officially began her playback singing career in 2013, Kalpana had already collaborated with legendary composers like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. Over the years, she has recorded over 1,500 songs across multiple languages and established herself as a prominent singer in the industry

article_image4

Apart from playback singing, Kalpana participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, hosted by Jr NTR, and has served as a judge on reality singing shows. She also made a cameo appearance in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Punnagai Mannan. Some of her recent notable songs include Kodi Parakura Kaalam from Maamannan and Telangana Tejam by Keshava Chandra Ramavath

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date - Details Inside NTI

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date – Details Inside

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more MEG

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside! MEG

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside!

Sikander FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH] ATG

'Sikander' FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH]

Watch Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma RBA

Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

Recent Stories

Watermelon to Amla: 7 fruits you must eat in Spring to increase immunity ATG

Watermelon to Amla: 7 fruits you must eat in Spring to increase immunity

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH) shk

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH)

Post budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements AJR

Post-budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date - Details Inside NTI

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date – Details Inside

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto champions trophyd news march 5 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 5: Shama Mohamed hails Indian team after fat-shaming row

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon