Who is Kalpana Raghavendra? Telugu singer hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt; Read on

Popular Telugu playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar has reportedly attempted suicide at her residence in Nizampet, Hyderabad. She was found unconscious after not opening her doors for two days

A shocking incident has emerged from the Telugu film industry, as popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar reportedly attempted suicide at her residence in Nizampet, Hyderabad. She had not opened the doors of her house for two days, raising concerns among her neighbors. Upon being alerted, the police arrived and found her unconscious. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she is currently stable but on ventilator support

Kalpana hails from a distinguished musical family. Her father, T. S. Raghavendar, was a well-known singer, actor, and composer, while her mother, Sulochana, is also a singer. She started her career at the young age of five and later gained fame after winning Idea Star Singer Malayalam

Although she officially began her playback singing career in 2013, Kalpana had already collaborated with legendary composers like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. Over the years, she has recorded over 1,500 songs across multiple languages and established herself as a prominent singer in the industry

Apart from playback singing, Kalpana participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, hosted by Jr NTR, and has served as a judge on reality singing shows. She also made a cameo appearance in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Punnagai Mannan. Some of her recent notable songs include Kodi Parakura Kaalam from Maamannan and Telangana Tejam by Keshava Chandra Ramavath

