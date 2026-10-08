Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh breaks down after Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar brings up her past relationship during an argument. Gullu later apologises as the Karan Wahi connection resurfaces.

An argument between the housemates turned out to be quite personal for Uditi Singh on Bigg Boss 20, making her cry in the process. The fight that first started between Mahhi Vij and Uditi took a personal turn after Gullu or Kushal Tanwar referred to Uditi’s ex.

Gullu’s Reference to “Ex Tag” Troubles Uditi

The fight began when Gullu asked Uditi why she used the word “chor” (thief) when referring to Mahhi. Uditi tried to make it clear that she was referring to the “tag” associated with the contestants. However, Gullu tried to make things worse by saying more about it.

He mentioned that the contestants are given various tags and said that whereas some of them carry the tag of a “chor”, some carry the “ex” tag.

The personal reference troubled Uditi and she asked him why he was making the issue of her past personal during an argument. She then cried in the washroom out of frustration due to his personal remarks.

Gullu Apologises to Uditi Later

Following the realization that the argument was a step too far, Gullu apologized to Uditi for his comments.

What makes the story significant is the fact that Uditi's previous affair with actor Karan Wahi has already been brought up in the Bigg Boss 20 house. In her earlier conversation with other contestants, Uditi mentioned how she had even talked about getting married but eventually called it quits.

Moreover, she called it a “blessing in disguise” and also mentioned how sometimes she feels demotivated.

Karan Wahi's name has come up due to some speculation about him being a potential wildcard entry on Bigg Boss 20, however, he has denied it.

In this context, Gullu's mentioning of Uditi’s “ex” seems to be a very sensitive topic to bring up in an argument inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.