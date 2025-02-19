Who is Hridi Narang? Meet singer Anuv Jain's wife; check out their wedding photos

Anuv Jain married his long-time sweetheart, Hridi Narang. Here's all you need to know about Hridi's professional life, who comes from a non-filmy background.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

Anuv Jain, a singer whose heartfelt voice and lyrics gave music fans an intangible embrace, got married. Anuv took some gorgeous photographs from his wedding with his wife, Hridi Narang, to Instagram and shared them. Anuv is well-known for his compositions that explore the essence of love and heartbreak via the use of single chords.

article_image2

When he was just 16, he began creating songs. Some of his finest songs are Baarishein, Alag Aasmaan, Gul, Husn, and Jo Tum Mere Ho. While everyone is familiar with Anuv Jain, let's have a look at his long-time partner, Hridi Narang.

article_image3

Who is Anuv Jain's wife, Hridi Narang?

Hridi Narang, Anuv Jain's wife, comes from a non-celebrity background and has 450 followers on her private social media account. According to the information she supplied on her LinkedIn page, she received her bachelor's degree in marketing from RMIT University, followed by her master's degree in the same subject from the University of Technology Sydney. Hridi has a solid professional background. She began working as a teacher at the Ayudham Society for the Old and Infirm in Delhi in 2016.

article_image4

Later, she changed careers and worked as an intern for a variety of businesses. Hridi Narang interned as a salesperson at AVA Merchandising Solutions P Ltd. before moving on to a customer service internship at Ogilvy. She has served as a marketing intern at Thomson Reuters and NSW India Limited. In 2019, Hridi earned an internship in Account Management at Refinitiv, an LSEG company.

article_image5

Hridi accepted a full-time position as an Account Executive at Percept Ltd in 2021, and she eventually advanced to Brand Services Manager at MullenLowe Lintas Group.

article_image6

Hridi formerly worked as an Account Executive and now works as a Campaign Manager at Collective Artists Network in New Delhi.

article_image7

Anuv Jain's marriage to his long-time lover, Hridi Narang

Anuv Jain, 29, married his long-time partner, Hridi Narang, in a lovely ceremony. According to Hauterrfly, the pair has been in a long-term relationship. In 2021, Anuv shared a cute black-and-white portrait with Hridi. On February 18, 2025, Anuv came to Instagram to show photos from his ideal wedding.

article_image8

Hridi wore a stunning crimson lehenga with intricate embroidery for their wedding. Bridal jewellery, delicate makeup, and tied-up hair elevated her look. Anuv complimented her in a pastel-colored sherwani. Anvu also posted images from their pre-wedding party. In one of the photographs, Hridi looked lovely in a golden adorned gown, while Anuv looked dashing in an all-black costume.

article_image9

Another shot screamed aesthetic, with the newlyweds striking a love-filled posture. Hridi donned a crimson sharara, while Anuv was attractive in a patterned jacket.

article_image10

Sharing the photos, Anvu penned: "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai…" According to Reddit, the couple got married on February 14, 2025, in Delhi.

