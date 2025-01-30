Who is Divya Kallachi? Know her YouTube journey and income

A look at how much Divya Kallachi, who has been arrested for sexually abusing children, earns on YouTube.

Who is Divya Kallachi?

Divya Kallachi became famous by posting videos on TikTok. Fans searched for her boyfriend Karthik after she posted videos innocently talking about him. After TikTok was banned in India, Divya switched to YouTube and continued posting videos searching for Karthik. She even appeared on a reality show to find him.

TikTok fame Divya Kallachi

As Divya became a trend by talking about Karthik, started appearing on YouTube. They even collaborated on some videos for content. Eventually, Divya allegedly resorted to sexually exploiting children for monetary gain.

Divya Kallachi, Karthik arrested

After Chitra released evidence of Divya sexually abusing children, the police arrested Divya Kallachi. The investigation revealed that Chitra had instigated Divya to make videos with children, leading to Chitra's arrest as well. It is suspected that a mafia is operating on YouTube, raising questions about who else might be involved.

Divya Kallachi YouTube income

Divya Kallachi's YouTube income is shocking. She has over four channels and actively posts on two. She reportedly earns over 20,000 per month from these videos.

Divya Kallachi earned lakhs

She also acts in videos for other YouTube channels, appearing in over 10 videos monthly and earning up to Rs 8,000 per video. Her total YouTube income reportedly exceeds 1 lakh per month. Her desire to increase this income allegedly led to her current predicament.

