Image Credit : Instagram

Aviva began her career with internships at Creative IMAGE Magazine and Verve Magazine India. She later worked with Art Chain India and PROPAGANDA as a junior project manager. Since December 2023, she has been working as a freelance producer with PlusRymn. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a creative venture focused on fashion, design and cultural storytelling. Her photography has featured in exhibitions such as “You Cannot Miss This” at the India Art Fair and “The Illusory World.”