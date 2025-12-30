- Home
Aviva Baig, a Delhi-based creative producer and photographer, has drawn public attention after her engagement to Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra
Who Is Aviva Baig: Background and Personal Details
Aviva Baig is a young creative professional known for her work across photography, media, fashion and cultural projects. She is 25 years old and based in Delhi. Aviva follows Islam, though she keeps her faith private and separate from her professional identity. Her public presence is defined more by her work than by celebrity association.
Family, Education and Early Influences
Aviva Baig is the daughter of Imran Baig, a Delhi-based businessman, and Nandita Kathpalia Baig, a respected interior designer. Growing up in a creatively inclined household shaped her visual sensibility early on. She studied Humanities at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and later graduated in Journalism and Communication from O.P. Jindal Global University between 2018 and 2021.
Career, Photography and Atelier 11
Aviva began her career with internships at Creative IMAGE Magazine and Verve Magazine India. She later worked with Art Chain India and PROPAGANDA as a junior project manager. Since December 2023, she has been working as a freelance producer with PlusRymn. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a creative venture focused on fashion, design and cultural storytelling. Her photography has featured in exhibitions such as “You Cannot Miss This” at the India Art Fair and “The Illusory World.”
Relationship with Raihan Vadra and Other Interests
Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra were in a private relationship for seven years before getting engaged, with both families involved only after long familiarity. Their engagement is expected to be followed by low-key, family-oriented celebrations. Beyond her creative work, Aviva has also played football at the national level, reflecting her discipline and competitive spirit. There is no verified public information about her net worth.
