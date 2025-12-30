- Home
Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, has reportedly gotten engaged to longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. The couple, together for seven years, celebrated the engagement privately with family and close friends.
Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged
Raihan Vadra, the 25-year-old son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has recently gotten engaged. He will be marrying his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig, with whom he has been in a relationship for about seven years. The engagement was a private celebration with close family members.
Who is Raihan Vadra?
Raihan has largely stayed away from politics despite his famous family. He is a visual and installation artist with a love for photography, especially capturing nature and travel scenes. Raihan has held solo exhibitions and is focused on building his own identity through art, rather than public life.
About Aviva Baig
Aviva Baig, Raihan’s fiancée, is a Delhi-based photographer and creative professional. She co-founded a photography and production studio and has displayed her work at several exhibitions, gaining recognition for her unique and artistic approach. The couple has shared a long-standing bond over the years.
Private Family Celebration
The engagement was attended by both families and close friends in an intimate setting. Reports suggest that the families share a warm relationship, and the celebration was kept low-key, reflecting the couple’s preference for privacy over media attention.
Looking Ahead
While no official wedding date has been announced yet, both Raihan and Aviva are expected to plan their big day soon. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting more updates about the couple’s upcoming wedding celebrations.
