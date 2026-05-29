Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh is now experiencing one of the biggest accomplishments of her career, after sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the song ‘Ghis Ghis’ from the forthcoming comedy movie Welcome To The Jungle.

The peppy number has become a talking point amongst fans, bringing Bhojpuri culture and Bollywood into the mainstream. Akshara spoke about the experience and thanked them for the chance lately.