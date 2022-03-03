Who is Akila Narayanan? Actor joins US Army as lawyer

Tamil Actor Akila Narayanan joined the US Army and considers her duty to serve the country; read more

Indian-origin Tamil film actress Akila Narayanan has made history by joining herself as a lawyer with the United States armed forces. The actor has made history. Akila had to undergo the US Army Combat Training for several months to enter the armed forces.

According to reports, Akila Narayanan will serve as a legal advisor to US military personnel. Akila has joined the US army to serve the country that she lives in.



Last year Akila made a debut with Arul’s Tamil horror-thriller Kadampari. She also runs the online music school Nightingale School of Music and teaches music online to students.



Reportedly, Akila teaches students the art of music in this school. The actress is a native of Tamil descent living in the US.

