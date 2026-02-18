- Home
Aarti Ahlawat, the wife of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, is a successful businesswoman from Delhi. Aarti is professionally involved with the corporate sphere. She is a director in many firms, like AVS Healthcare and Eventura Creations.
Virender Sehwag, a former Indian cricketer, is considered as one of the most explosive opening batters in cricket history. He was known for his bold stroke play and aggressive batting style, which helped shape India's supremacy in international cricket during the 2000s. Off the pitch, his personal life, particularly his long-term relationship with wife Aarti Ahlawat, has frequently sparked public curiosity.
Virender Sehwag married Aarti Ahlawat on April 22, 2004, in a high-profile wedding hosted at the home of then-Union Minister Arun Jaitley. The couple has two sons: Aryavir (born 2007) and Vedant (born 2010).
Interestingly, Sehwag and Aarti's connection began long before their marriage. The two had known each other since childhood, first meeting at a family wedding when they were quite young. Their friendship grew into love over the years. After a few years of dating, Sehwag proposed to Aarti, and they married in 2004.
Aarti Ahlawat attended Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and Lady Irwin Secondary School. She then received a Diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College at Delhi University. Aarti Ahlawat is the daughter of Suraj Singh Ahlawat, a lawyer.
Aarti is professionally involved with the corporate sphere. She is a director in many firms, including AVS Healthcare and Eventura Creations. Her job focuses on corporate management and entrepreneurial endeavours, while she maintains a low public profile.
Virender and Aarti Sehwag's divorce speculations
Virender Sehwag enjoys sharing peeks of his family. However, his followers have recently noted that the cricketer seldom shares anything alongside his wife, Aarti, prompting suspicion about their divorce. His supporters also noted that Virender and Aarti had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Virender did not post any birthday greetings for Aarti on social media. Furthermore, insiders claim that Virender and Aarti have been living apart for more than a year, with one son staying with Virender and the other with Aarti. However, the reasons behind all of this are private.
