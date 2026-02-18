Virender Sehwag, a former Indian cricketer, is considered as one of the most explosive opening batters in cricket history. He was known for his bold stroke play and aggressive batting style, which helped shape India's supremacy in international cricket during the 2000s. Off the pitch, his personal life, particularly his long-term relationship with wife Aarti Ahlawat, has frequently sparked public curiosity.

Virender Sehwag married Aarti Ahlawat on April 22, 2004, in a high-profile wedding hosted at the home of then-Union Minister Arun Jaitley. The couple has two sons: Aryavir (born 2007) and Vedant (born 2010).