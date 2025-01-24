Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti Ahlawat: Know education, career and more

CRICKET
Virender Sehwag, a legend in Indian cricket, has always been in the spotlight. Behind his success stands his wife, Aarti Ahlawat.
Aarti's life, distinct from Virender's, is equally inspiring. Learn about her life, career, and relationship.
Born in New Delhi, Aarti Ahlawat studied at Lady Irwin School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, later earning a diploma in Computer Science.
Aarti is a successful businesswoman and director of four companies, including Eventura Creations and AVS Healthcare.
Virender and Aarti first met at a wedding. Their friendship blossomed into love, leading to their marriage in 2004.
Their marriage faced initial family objections due to distant familial ties, but their love persevered.
Aarti and Virender have two sons, Aryaveer and Vedant, both pursuing careers in cricket like their father.
Aarti faced a business challenge when partners fraudulently obtained a loan using her forged signature. She took legal action.
Recent rumors suggest Virender and Aarti have been living separately. They've unfollowed each other on social media.
Aarti has carved her own identity through her struggles, professional achievements, and work-life balance.
Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli: Who reigns supreme in ODI cricket
(PHOTOS) Ishan Kishan’s rumored girlfriend's stunning pics
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: 7 Cricketers who became fathers in 2024
Know Virat Kohli's bat price, weight and MRF deal details