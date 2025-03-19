user
user

When Tanushree Dutta's harassment allegations against Nana Patekar shook Bollywood; Read on

Know the full story of Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta's controversy. Tanushree's allegations, Rakhi Sawant's entry, and the MeToo movement, everything here!

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

The Nana Patekar and Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta controversy grabbed headlines on social media. This controversy started in 2018 with allegations of harassment during the shooting of a film. However, Nana Patekar called these allegations baseless.

Actress Tanushree Dutta accused Bollywood senior actor Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya of pressuring her for an intimate scene and dance in the film Horn Ok Please (2008). According to Tanushree, this dance was not included in her contract. She was not ready to do any obscene dance like this.

article_image2

Tanushree had alleged at that time that Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya had pressured her a lot for this. Because of this, she was feeling uncomfortable. Later, this matter took the form of the MeToo movement. Many political parties were involved in it. Nana Patekar called all the allegations baseless. He had said that he had not received any legal notice regarding this matter.


article_image3

In 2008, Tanushree Dutta filed her complaint with the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA), making serious allegations against Nana Patekar. After this, Tanushree was removed from the film and Rakhi Sawant was cast in her place. A counter FIR was also registered against the actress. Because of this, she got into legal trouble. .

article_image4

Tanushree Dutta was shocked by this matter. It had a deep impact on her mental health. She also had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). After this, she did not feel like shooting in any film. After the controversy, many filmmakers wanted to work with Tanushree, but the actress refused. Finally, she chose the path of religion to overcome this. 
 

article_image5

Tanushree Dutta was supported by lead actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor during that time. Everyone gave full support to Tanushree in one voice. However, Tanushree continued to work with Nana Patekar even after this controversy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post NTI

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival NTI

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

WWE: 5 Moments in 2024 That Werent Supposed to Happen - But Did

WWE: 5 Moments in 2024 That Weren’t Supposed to Happen - But Did

L2 Empuraan': Rajinikanth's feedback after watching trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's next film RBA

'L2: Empuraan': Rajinikanth's feedback after watching trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's next film

Recent Stories

Meta Stock Slips Into The Red YTD, But Analyst Sees SMB Ad Boom — Retail Eyes The Dip

Meta Stock Slips Into The Red YTD, But Analyst Sees SMB Ad Boom — Retail Eyes The Dip

Altimmune Shares Sink This Year, But Retail Traders See A Buyout On The Horizon

Altimmune Shares Sink This Year, But Retail Traders See A Buyout On The Horizon

Mosaic Stock Gains As BofA Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating Following Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Improves

Mosaic Stock Gains As BofA Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating Following Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Improves

Nvidia Gets A Thumbs Up On GTC 2025 Announcements, Wedbush Says ‘AI Revolution Hitting An Inflection Point:’ Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Nvidia Gets A Thumbs Up On GTC 2025 Announcements, Wedbush Says ‘AI Revolution Hitting An Inflection Point:’ Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Caesars Stock Surges After 2 Icahn Executives Join As Independent Directors: Retail Sentiment Stays Upbeat

Caesars Stock Surges After 2 Icahn Executives Join As Independent Directors: Retail Sentiment Stays Upbeat

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon