When Tanushree Dutta's harassment allegations against Nana Patekar shook Bollywood; Read on

Read Full Gallery

Know the full story of Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta's controversy. Tanushree's allegations, Rakhi Sawant's entry, and the MeToo movement, everything here!

The Nana Patekar and Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta controversy grabbed headlines on social media. This controversy started in 2018 with allegations of harassment during the shooting of a film. However, Nana Patekar called these allegations baseless. Actress Tanushree Dutta accused Bollywood senior actor Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya of pressuring her for an intimate scene and dance in the film Horn Ok Please (2008). According to Tanushree, this dance was not included in her contract. She was not ready to do any obscene dance like this.

Tanushree had alleged at that time that Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya had pressured her a lot for this. Because of this, she was feeling uncomfortable. Later, this matter took the form of the MeToo movement. Many political parties were involved in it. Nana Patekar called all the allegations baseless. He had said that he had not received any legal notice regarding this matter.

In 2008, Tanushree Dutta filed her complaint with the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA), making serious allegations against Nana Patekar. After this, Tanushree was removed from the film and Rakhi Sawant was cast in her place. A counter FIR was also registered against the actress. Because of this, she got into legal trouble. .

Tanushree Dutta was shocked by this matter. It had a deep impact on her mental health. She also had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). After this, she did not feel like shooting in any film. After the controversy, many filmmakers wanted to work with Tanushree, but the actress refused. Finally, she chose the path of religion to overcome this.



Tanushree Dutta was supported by lead actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor during that time. Everyone gave full support to Tanushree in one voice. However, Tanushree continued to work with Nana Patekar even after this controversy.

Latest Videos