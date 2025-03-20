When Shah Rukh Khan was slapped by woman on Mumbai local: Here’s what happened

Read Full Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan shared an intriguing story from his first train journey to Mumbai, where an unexpected encounter left him shocked. What happened when he tried to defend his seat on a local train?

Shah Rukh Khan recalled his first experience in Mumbai while promoting the trailer for 'Zero' in 2018. He mentioned traveling by train from Delhi, unaware that it would transform into a local train as soon as it entered Mumbai.

Having never experienced local trains in Delhi, Shah Rukh didn’t anticipate the sudden change. The moment the train crossed into Mumbai, the atmosphere shifted, and passengers began boarding, filling the train. He was taken by surprise as it quickly became crowded. .

As the train filled up, Shah Rukh and his companions tried to defend their berth, shooing away people who tried to sit. However, when a lady approached with someone else, he told her she could sit, but not her companion.

In response, the lady gave him a sharp slap and insisted that she would sit, along with her companion. Shah Rukh humorously shared this story, saying, "I gave my berth to a woman, but she slapped me hard," highlighting the unexpected moment

