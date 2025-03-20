user
user

When Shah Rukh Khan was slapped by woman on Mumbai local: Here’s what happened

Shah Rukh Khan shared an intriguing story from his first train journey to Mumbai, where an unexpected encounter left him shocked. What happened when he tried to defend his seat on a local train?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan recalled his first experience in Mumbai while promoting the trailer for 'Zero' in 2018. He mentioned traveling by train from Delhi, unaware that it would transform into a local train as soon as it entered Mumbai. 

 

article_image2

Having never experienced local trains in Delhi, Shah Rukh didn’t anticipate the sudden change. The moment the train crossed into Mumbai, the atmosphere shifted, and passengers began boarding, filling the train. He was taken by surprise as it quickly became crowded.

.


article_image3

As the train filled up, Shah Rukh and his companions tried to defend their berth, shooing away people who tried to sit. However, when a lady approached with someone else, he told her she could sit, but not her companion.

 

article_image4

In response, the lady gave him a sharp slap and insisted that she would sit, along with her companion. Shah Rukh humorously shared this story, saying, "I gave my berth to a woman, but she slapped me hard," highlighting the unexpected moment

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

BREAKING: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced now ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced after 4 years of marriage

SS Rajamouli posts Deomali Peak garbage video, urges for environmental change [VIDEO] NTI

SS Rajamouli posts Deomali Peak garbage video, urges for environmental change [VIDEO]

Was Kim Sae Ron married? Lee Jin Ho's allegations are trending amidst the Kim Soo Hyun scandal MEG

Was Kim Sae Ron married? Lee Jin Ho's allegations are trending amidst the Kim Soo Hyun scandal

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Recent Stories

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage RBA

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage

Saudi Arabia gold rate on march 20 2025 24K 8 gram 22k 18k anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 20: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 8

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan NTI

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Video Icon
'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Video Icon
Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon