- Home
- Entertainment
- When Drunk Salman Khan Danced for Katrina Kaif With 'A Rose In His Mouth' After a Fight; Here's What Happened NEXT
When Drunk Salman Khan Danced for Katrina Kaif With 'A Rose In His Mouth' After a Fight; Here's What Happened NEXT
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's relationship was one of the most intriguing, rumoured, and long-lasting in Bollywood. Their early 2000s romance was one of the most talked-about.
When Drunk Salman Khan Danced for Katrina Kaif With After a Fight
Few Bollywood partnerships have created as much excitement, conjecture, and long-term interest as the erstwhile romance between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Their romance, which began in the early 2000s, quickly became one of the most widely discussed love tales of the period.
AD Singh, the entrepreneur of Olive Bar and Kitchen, has revealed how Salman once charmed an irate Katrina.
When Drunk Salman Khan Danced for Katrina Kaif With After a Fight
In an interview with Outlook Traveller, AD Singh remembered, "Salman and Katrina's relationship took place in the early days of Olive. I recall visiting one night, and she had arrived with her own party and had claimed our big table outdoors. He and his brothers were drinking at the tavern. We noticed they were clearly fighting.
More from the Salman Khan charm lore & Katrina chapters
byu/muggleattack inBollyBlindsNGossip
When Drunk Salman Khan Danced for Katrina Kaif With After a Fight
"Then, as the night progressed, he placed a rose in his mouth and danced by her table, beaming. You know, that was adorable. He did it going to the loo and then came back. That would be impossible to resist. She started smiling and laughing, and I suppose the fight was done. They got back together. "It was a very charming, memorable moment with Salman and Katrina," he stated.
When Drunk Salman Khan Danced for Katrina Kaif With After a Fight
Salman and Katrina allegedly became close during the making of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. (2005). Katrina was still establishing herself in the Hindi film business at the time, whereas Salman was already a famous celebrity. Their developing closeness was undeniable – frequent public appearances, cooperative film ventures, and personal off-screen encounters rapidly made them a popular media topic. Professionally, their connection was crucial. Salman is largely acknowledged for assisting Katrina throughout her early career, guiding her through the business and securing major parts.
When Drunk Salman Khan Danced for Katrina Kaif With After a Fight
Despite the glitter, their partnership was not without difficulties. Their relationship was reportedly strained due to personality differences, work pressures, and frequent public attention. By the late 2000s, the couple had split up, however neither had publicly stated the specific reasons for their parting.
When Drunk Salman Khan Danced for Katrina Kaif With After a Fight
Fans have continued to be intrigued by the maturity with which both actors went forward. Salman and Katrina gradually developed a polite, professional relationship, constantly complementing each other in interviews. Their ability to collaborate post-breakup while maintaining mutual respect has frequently been recognised as unusual in an industry notorious for shattered relationships.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.